Power outage impacts about 3K customers this morning

A power outage has affected about 3,400 customers in Palo Alto's northern neighborhoods this morning, according to Palo Alto Utilities.

The outage started at about 4:15 a.m. The primary affected area is in the vicinity of the substation at Colorado Avenue and West Bayshore Road. Many of the affected customers are in the city's northwest section and an area northeast of Middlefield Road.

As of about 9:30 a.m., power was back for about 2,600 customers, according to the Utilities Department. Another roughly 800 customers in the downtown area are still without power.

A Palo Alto Utilities crew is looking into what caused the outage, which may be due to an underground fault, according to the Utilities Department.

No estimated time of restoration was immediately provided.