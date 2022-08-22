Power outage impacts about 3K customers this morning

A power outage has affected about 3,400 customers in Palo Alto's northern neighborhoods this morning, according to Palo Alto Utilities.
The outage started at about 4:15 a.m. The primary affected area is in the vicinity of the substation at Colorado Avenue and West Bayshore Road. Many of the affected customers are in the city's northwest section and an area northeast of Middlefield Road.
As of about 9:30 a.m., power was back for about 2,600 customers, according to the Utilities Department. Another roughly 800 customers in the downtown area are still without power.
A Palo Alto Utilities crew is looking into what caused the outage, which may be due to an underground fault, according to the Utilities Department.
No estimated time of restoration was immediately provided.
The Police Department has asked the public to not call 911 or the Police or Fire departments about the outage, which backs up phone lines, police said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments
Registered user
Palo Verde
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
I happened to be up at 4:30 and the power was out then, so that 7:30 statement is wrong.
Registered user
Palo Verde
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Our power was out from about 4am to 7am this morning. Nothing from the Utility Department about the cause, or even that it happened. This sounds like a separate outage.
Seems like Palo Alto grid has gotten less reliable in the past month. What's going on?
Registered user
Leland Manor/Garland Drive
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
The electrical clock on my oven stopped at 4:07am
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
The article is inaccurate. Ours went out at 4 am and came back at 7 am both approx.
Registered user
University South
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Agree with the time being incorrect. 4:07 AM and nothing from the utility company. No updates and it’s now going on 5 hours!
Registered user
College Terrace
24 minutes ago
Registered user
24 minutes ago
This underscores the importance of many things: 1) doing all that can be done to bolster our electrical grid - it will be significantly more difficult to convince people that going "all electric" is the way to go if the grid is unreliable; 2) speeding up the process for activating solar - it doesn't do much good for homes to have the panels and the batteries if the final step with the city remains in a long queue; and 3) pressuring PG&E or the PUC to underground power lines so that power isn't deliberately shut off during wind storms and fires - the State has a huge budget surplus and undergrounding has to be cheaper and far, far better for the environment than repeatedly fighting fires and dealing with the toxic aftermath and rebuilding.
Registered user
digital editor of Palo Alto Online
7 minutes ago
Registered user
7 minutes ago
@Bystander We updated the article with the outage's start time after getting in touch with the Utilities Department.
Registered user
Palo Verde
4 minutes ago
Registered user
4 minutes ago
If you log onto Web Link they make no mention of Palo Verde, but if you click on the outage map you can see that much of Palo Alto is/was affected, including some of the 94303 zip code.
Phyllis