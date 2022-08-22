News

Church gets city's blessing for 'safe parking' program

City Council rejects appeal from neighbors, allows First Congregational Church to welcome unhoused individuals to its parking lot

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 22, 2022, 7:40 pm 0
Time to read: about 3 minutes

Wesley Chow, a member of First Congregational Church's outreach committee, left, and Rev. Eileen Altman, right, discuss the church's safe parking program in Palo Alto on Aug. 16, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

First Congregational Church of Palo Alto got the green light Monday to launch a "safe parking" program for unhoused individuals after the City Council rejected an appeal from the church's neighbors.

The council voted 5-2, with Vice Mayor Lydia Kou and Council member Greg Tanaka dissenting, to reaffirm the decision by the Department of Planning and Community Environment to approve the program. That decision was appealed by a group of neighbors, some of whom attended the meeting and argued that the program would represent a safety hazard for the area around the church.

"I don't think it's safe for our children to bring people on that haven't been appropriately checked," said Randy Stolenberg, who lives near the church.

But most of the nearly 20 residents who addressed the council urged members to approve the program without further delay. Many pushed back against suggestions from appellants that unhoused individuals are more prone to crime than other residents.

"Housing is a human right and, and while this effort doesn't provide true housing, because we still can do better on that, it's a start and the bare minimum of what we can do to protect and secure the right to dignity for everyone in our community," said Anna Toledano, a city resident who is pursuing a doctorate at Stanford University. "Just because someone lives in a vehicle doesn't mean that they're evil or a danger. In fact, vehicle dwellers are in significant danger of being victims of crimes themselves."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

With the council's blessing, First Congregational Church will be able to roll out the program on a small parking lot that fronts Embarcadero Road. Participants will be allowed to park there between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. and will receive case management from Move Mountain View, a nonprofit that runs similar programs in Mountain View and at two other Palo Alto lots.

Todor Ganev, who lives near the church and who filed the appeal, pushed back against the characterization by some speakers that he and other critics of the program are "NIMBYs" who don't care about the homeless. Ganev, who lives on Embarcadero, argued in the appeal that the parking spots should be moved to the church's main lot along Louis Road.

"We want to work together," Ganev said Monday. "We want to make sure we have a reasonable compromise and an acceptable solution. Unfortunately, this was not happening and our concerns were all but ignored."

Church officials had told the Weekly that they felt the back lot was more appropriate because it provides a quieter and more secluded space for program participants. The church also plans to install a portable bathroom next to the parking spaces.

The Rev. Eileen Altman, associate pastor at the church, said the church held numerous meetings with neighbors and made numerous compromises before it submitted its application. She urged the council to keep the appeal on its "consent calendar," a list of items that get approved by a single vote and with minimal discussion.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

"We are convinced along with city staff that where we have landed is the best place for housing safe parking and we encourage you to approve it as part of your consent agenda this evening," Altman said.

Ganev and other opponents asked the council to pull the appeal off consent and schedule a full public hearing on the church's application. But because that action requires three votes, Kou and Tanaka fell one vote shy of keeping the appeal alive.

"For something that has this much passion, this much interest, there should have been more discussion on it," Tanaka said, explaining his vote.

Kou, who co-authored the memo that led to the establishment of safe parking programs, said she was disappointed by the acrimony that the program has engendered and lamented the fact that the city couldn't come up with a regulatory framework for the church's program that would have satisfied all parties.

"There's a lot of nasty things tonight that's been said and it's unfortunate that it's so divisive and putting one (neighbor) against the other when we're all trying to do the right thing," Kou said.

Gennady Sheyner
 
Gennady Sheyner covers the City Hall beat in Palo Alto as well as regional politics, with a special focus on housing and transportation. Before joining the Palo Alto Weekly/PaloAltoOnline.com in 2008, he covered breaking news and local politics for the Waterbury Republican-American, a daily newspaper in Connecticut. Read more >>

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local city government news. Become a member today.
Join

Church gets city's blessing for 'safe parking' program

City Council rejects appeal from neighbors, allows First Congregational Church to welcome unhoused individuals to its parking lot

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 22, 2022, 7:40 pm

First Congregational Church of Palo Alto got the green light Monday to launch a "safe parking" program for unhoused individuals after the City Council rejected an appeal from the church's neighbors.

The council voted 5-2, with Vice Mayor Lydia Kou and Council member Greg Tanaka dissenting, to reaffirm the decision by the Department of Planning and Community Environment to approve the program. That decision was appealed by a group of neighbors, some of whom attended the meeting and argued that the program would represent a safety hazard for the area around the church.

"I don't think it's safe for our children to bring people on that haven't been appropriately checked," said Randy Stolenberg, who lives near the church.

But most of the nearly 20 residents who addressed the council urged members to approve the program without further delay. Many pushed back against suggestions from appellants that unhoused individuals are more prone to crime than other residents.

"Housing is a human right and, and while this effort doesn't provide true housing, because we still can do better on that, it's a start and the bare minimum of what we can do to protect and secure the right to dignity for everyone in our community," said Anna Toledano, a city resident who is pursuing a doctorate at Stanford University. "Just because someone lives in a vehicle doesn't mean that they're evil or a danger. In fact, vehicle dwellers are in significant danger of being victims of crimes themselves."

With the council's blessing, First Congregational Church will be able to roll out the program on a small parking lot that fronts Embarcadero Road. Participants will be allowed to park there between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. and will receive case management from Move Mountain View, a nonprofit that runs similar programs in Mountain View and at two other Palo Alto lots.

Todor Ganev, who lives near the church and who filed the appeal, pushed back against the characterization by some speakers that he and other critics of the program are "NIMBYs" who don't care about the homeless. Ganev, who lives on Embarcadero, argued in the appeal that the parking spots should be moved to the church's main lot along Louis Road.

"We want to work together," Ganev said Monday. "We want to make sure we have a reasonable compromise and an acceptable solution. Unfortunately, this was not happening and our concerns were all but ignored."

Church officials had told the Weekly that they felt the back lot was more appropriate because it provides a quieter and more secluded space for program participants. The church also plans to install a portable bathroom next to the parking spaces.

The Rev. Eileen Altman, associate pastor at the church, said the church held numerous meetings with neighbors and made numerous compromises before it submitted its application. She urged the council to keep the appeal on its "consent calendar," a list of items that get approved by a single vote and with minimal discussion.

"We are convinced along with city staff that where we have landed is the best place for housing safe parking and we encourage you to approve it as part of your consent agenda this evening," Altman said.

Ganev and other opponents asked the council to pull the appeal off consent and schedule a full public hearing on the church's application. But because that action requires three votes, Kou and Tanaka fell one vote shy of keeping the appeal alive.

"For something that has this much passion, this much interest, there should have been more discussion on it," Tanaka said, explaining his vote.

Kou, who co-authored the memo that led to the establishment of safe parking programs, said she was disappointed by the acrimony that the program has engendered and lamented the fact that the city couldn't come up with a regulatory framework for the church's program that would have satisfied all parties.

"There's a lot of nasty things tonight that's been said and it's unfortunate that it's so divisive and putting one (neighbor) against the other when we're all trying to do the right thing," Kou said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.