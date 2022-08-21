News

San Mateo County COVID-19 cases move to 'low' level

Authorities continue to urge precautions despite encouraging numbers

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sun, Aug 21, 2022, 11:33 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Sars-CoV-2 virus rendering. Courtesy of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH.

San Mateo County is emerging from the sixth wave of COVID-19 cases, moving to the “low” or “green” COVID-19 community level, meaning case rates and hospitalizations are falling, county authorities have announced.

The move Thursday to lower the county's COVID-19 status by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however, does not mean the end of the pandemic, the county health authorities warned. They cautioned that overall COVID-19 cases, fueled by the omicron BA.5 variant, remain high compared with previous periods.

In the Bay Area, Marin, Sonoma, San Francisco and Alameda counties are also in the low or green community level. Santa Clara County remains in the "yellow" or moderate tier. The CDC lists “Community Levels” for jurisdictions across the country as a way for officials to decide prevention strategies based on the latest information.

To move to the low COVID-19 community level, San Mateo County had to meet set by the CDC, including fewer than 10 new COVID-19 hospital admissions weekly per 100,000 residents. The county’s most recent rate was 8.7.

COVID-19 case rates must also fall below 200 over the past seven days; the most recent case rate is 185.63 in San Mateo County.

County Health still recommends that residents receive all vaccinations and boosters, get tested if one has symptoms, and wear high-quality masks such as N95 or KN95 indoors or where ventilation is poor or if one is at high risk for severe disease or illness.

Information on COVID-19 prevention strategies, a vaccine clinic calendar, data dashboards and more, is available on the County Health COVID-19 resource page.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Looking for more Redwood City stories? The RWC Pulse will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Sue Dremann
 
Sue Dremann is a veteran journalist who joined the Palo Alto Weekly in 2001. She is a breaking news and general assignment reporter who also covers the regional environmental, health and crime beats. Read more >>

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you covid news. Become a member today.
Join

San Mateo County COVID-19 cases move to 'low' level

Authorities continue to urge precautions despite encouraging numbers

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sun, Aug 21, 2022, 11:33 am

San Mateo County is emerging from the sixth wave of COVID-19 cases, moving to the “low” or “green” COVID-19 community level, meaning case rates and hospitalizations are falling, county authorities have announced.

The move Thursday to lower the county's COVID-19 status by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however, does not mean the end of the pandemic, the county health authorities warned. They cautioned that overall COVID-19 cases, fueled by the omicron BA.5 variant, remain high compared with previous periods.

In the Bay Area, Marin, Sonoma, San Francisco and Alameda counties are also in the low or green community level. Santa Clara County remains in the "yellow" or moderate tier. The CDC lists “Community Levels” for jurisdictions across the country as a way for officials to decide prevention strategies based on the latest information.

To move to the low COVID-19 community level, San Mateo County had to meet set by the CDC, including fewer than 10 new COVID-19 hospital admissions weekly per 100,000 residents. The county’s most recent rate was 8.7.

COVID-19 case rates must also fall below 200 over the past seven days; the most recent case rate is 185.63 in San Mateo County.

County Health still recommends that residents receive all vaccinations and boosters, get tested if one has symptoms, and wear high-quality masks such as N95 or KN95 indoors or where ventilation is poor or if one is at high risk for severe disease or illness.

Information on COVID-19 prevention strategies, a vaccine clinic calendar, data dashboards and more, is available on the County Health COVID-19 resource page.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.