Road repairs in San Mateo County to cause delays

San Mateo County is embarking on a series of road repairs to fix cracked and rough pavement between state Highways 1 and 35.

The work starts Monday, Aug. 22.

The project will ultimately improve road surfaces, but will cause short-term delays and inconvenience especially to cyclists.

Michelle Durand, a county spokesperson, said this is the 15th consecutive year of the county's "chip seal" road maintenance program, a proven and cost-effective method that both improves surfaces and causes less disruption to the traveling public than other treatments.

The project involves 50 miles of county-maintained roads. On Monday, the work will begin on Sunshine Valley Road, then move to Higgins Canyon Road and Purisima Creek Road.