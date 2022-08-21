News

Road repairs in San Mateo County to cause delays

Work will take place on streets between state Highways 1 and 35 starting Monday

by Staff / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Aug 21, 2022, 11:24 am

San Mateo County will be repairing road cracks such as these on streets between Highways 1 and 35 through September. Photo courtesy of Bidgee -- own work CCBY-SA 3.0 via WikiCommons.

San Mateo County is embarking on a series of road repairs to fix cracked and rough pavement between state Highways 1 and 35.

The work starts Monday, Aug. 22.

The project will ultimately improve road surfaces, but will cause short-term delays and inconvenience especially to cyclists.

Michelle Durand, a county spokesperson, said this is the 15th consecutive year of the county's "chip seal" road maintenance program, a proven and cost-effective method that both improves surfaces and causes less disruption to the traveling public than other treatments.

The project involves 50 miles of county-maintained roads. On Monday, the work will begin on Sunshine Valley Road, then move to Higgins Canyon Road and Purisima Creek Road.

The road work is expected to last through the week of Sept. 23.

