Around Town: From portraits to pointillism, new murals pop up near Cal. Ave.

Deborah Aschheim's "Friends and Neighbors" shows sketches of people, two of whom are standing in front of familiar places in the neighborhood.

The works, which debuted earlier this month, all capture a slice of the neighborhood's character. The murals were installed on construction barriers along four sides of the site.

CELEBRATING CAL. AVE. ... The construction site for Palo Alto's public safety building in the California Avenue business district just got more colorful thanks to four new temporary murals surrounding the area.

Judy Lew Loose's "Avenue of Dots" is one of four murals installed in August 2022. The temporary works surround the construction site for Palo Alto's future public safety building. Courtesy city of Palo Alto Public Art Program.

Artist Judy Lew Loose captured scenes from Palo Alto's California Avenue business district for her mural, "Avenue of Dots." It is one of four murals installed in August 2022 around the construction site for Palo Alto's future public safety building. Courtesy Judy Lew Loose/city of Palo Alto Public Art Program.

"Sediment Atlas" by Eva Struble features darker tones of tree branches. It is one of four murals installed in August 2022 around the construction site for Palo Alto's future public safety building. Courtesy Eva Struble/city of Palo Alto Public Art Program.

Artist Deborah Aschheim sketched people for her mural "Friends and Neighbors." It is one of four murals installed in August 2022 around the construction site for Palo Alto's future public safety building. Courtesy Deborah Aschheim/city of Palo Alto Public Art Program.

SLIDESHOW: "Mochi" by Alice Lee transports viewers to an idyllic day at the park. It is one of four murals installed in August 2022 around the construction site for Palo Alto's future public safety building. Courtesy Alice Lee/city of Palo Alto Public Art Program.

The department at 900 Quarry Road opened its doors on Aug. 10. It takes on a "mountains-to-ocean river theme," as seen through serene nature scenes and images of otters and other friendly animals.

DESIGNED WITH THE CHILD IN MIND ... An emergency medical visit to a hospital can be an anxiety-inducing event — especially for a child. That's why Stanford Medicine Children's Health designed its new Pediatric Emergency Department to be a calming space for young patients and parents.

The Public Art Program is hosting free tours of the murals on Aug. 25 and Sept. 8 from 4:30-6 p.m. The works will be on view through summer 2023, when the building project is slated for completion. The project is similar to the murals that were installed around the California Avenue parking garage construction site in 2019.

Judy Lew Loose used pointillism (an art technique using dots to create images) to capture scenes of California Avenue in "Avenue of Dots." Her work features outdoor diners, the Caltrain station, fully bloomed flowers and a dog underneath a table, among other settings.

At a kickoff event for staff earlier this month, Superintendent Don Austin launched "PAUSD Builders," during which district employees were invited to give kudos to their colleagues. Donning a white hard hat, Austin described how the idea of "builders" reminds him of his dad and dad's co-workers at Caltrans. The campaign also was inspired by "A Builder or a Wrecker," a poem by Charles Franklin Benvegar and the priority of serving and celebrating others, as stated in the district's long-term plan, the PAUSD Promise.

TEAM BUILDING ... Palo Alto Unified students are getting back into the swing of things now that the school year has begun. There was plenty of preparation work that happened before the first day of classes, including getting into the right mindset.

"Children and their families have unique, distinct needs for emergency care that differ from those of adults," Stanford Health Care President and CEO David Entwistle said "We've been fortunate to have a unique opportunity to design this space specifically for children, whether from neighboring communities or from across the country, who need urgent access to both routine and specialized care."

The department has two triage rooms and 15 patient care rooms, three of which are dedicated to critical resuscitation and trauma needs. Previously, the department was located in the repurposed adult emergency department.

"This new space gives us the opportunity to meet children and their parents where they are with design elements and visual imagery that strives to put them more at ease even when discussing potentially serious concerns," Dr. Andra Blomkalns, professor and chair of emergency medicine at Stanford's School of Medicine, said in a press release .

He brought out five staff members, who were each welcomed to the stage with a yellow hard hat and recognized for their work. More hard hats were passed to the rest of the audience, He then passed the mic to other staff who voluntarily came up, praised a co-worker and passed their hard hat to them.

"I think we can do a much better job at the in-the-moment awards, the in-the-moment celebration," Austin said at the event, which was captured on video. "The time when we can make someone feel special because they did something special for somebody else."

Around Town: From portraits to pointillism, new murals pop up near Cal. Ave.

Also, Stanford opens new Pediatric Emergency Department and Palo Alto Unified staff show appreciation for one another