Police bust Palo Alto marijuana grow house

Officers removed cultivation equipment and an undisclosed number of plants

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sat, Aug 20, 2022, 4:54 pm 0
Updated: Sat, Aug 20, 2022, 5:22 pm
In Palo Alto, it's illegal to grow and sell marijuana plants. Embarcadero Media file photo.

Palo Alto police uncovered a marijuana-growing operation in a Crescent Park home on Aug. 10 while investigating a noise complaint, Sgt. David Lee said.

Officers responding to a neighbor's complaint about noise coming from the property in the 1400 block of Arcadia Place at 12:42 a.m. could see that the interior of the home was being used to cultivate marijuana. Lee said he couldn't discuss the quantity since the investigation is ongoing.

Police obtained a search warrant and removed the plants and marijuana-growing equipment. No arrests were made.

In Palo Alto, commercial cannabis activities are illegal, aside from delivery, while cultivation of the plant for personal use is allowed. The city adopted its current ordinance regulating cannabis in 2017, after the state legislature passed the Medicinal and Adult Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act, which preserved local jurisdictions' authority to regulate or ban commercial cannabis activities.

The police department Aug. 18 case log lists the preliminary offense as "rent/etc., for storage/sale/etc. of controlled substance," a felony.

Lee said the case will be submitted to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office for review of possible criminal charges once the investigation is complete.

The single-story home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac. The front door, which is located on the side of the house, was red tagged by a city development-services inspector on Aug. 11. An outer glass window on the door had been shattered, a visit to the residence revealed on Aug. 20.

The red tag warned that the house is unsafe to enter or occupy due to "unauthorized electrical, plumbing, HVAC installation, dangerous use of power and gas throughout and violations of use and occupancy."

