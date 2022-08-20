Police bust Palo Alto marijuana grow house

Palo Alto police uncovered a marijuana-growing operation in a Crescent Park home on Aug. 10 while investigating a noise complaint, Sgt. David Lee said.

Officers responding to a neighbor's complaint about noise coming from the property in the 1400 block of Arcadia Place at 12:42 a.m. could see that the interior of the home was being used to cultivate marijuana. Lee said he couldn't discuss the quantity since the investigation is ongoing.

Police obtained a search warrant and removed the plants and marijuana-growing equipment. No arrests were made.

Slideshow Police raided this house on Arcadia Place in Palo Alto on Aug. 10 and allegedly found a marijuana-growing operation, which, if a commercial activity, is illegal in the city. Photo by Sue Dremann. This house on Arcadia Place in Palo Alto was red-tagged by the city after police allegedly found a marijuana-growing operation there on Aug. 10, 2022. Photo by Sue. Dremann. This house on Arcadia Place in Palo Alto was red tagged by the city after an allegedly illegal marijuana growing operation was found inside on Aug. 10, 2022. Photo by Sue Dremann. Previous Next

In Palo Alto, commercial cannabis activities are illegal, aside from delivery, while cultivation of the plant for personal use is allowed. The city adopted its current ordinance regulating cannabis in 2017, after the state legislature passed the Medicinal and Adult Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act, which preserved local jurisdictions' authority to regulate or ban commercial cannabis activities.

The police department Aug. 18 case log lists the preliminary offense as "rent/etc., for storage/sale/etc. of controlled substance," a felony.