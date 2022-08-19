Who's running for which office in the Palo Alto area?

With the general election scheduled for Nov. 8 this year, political hopefuls have been weighing runs for office. On Wednesday, the extended nomination period closed and no additional persons can file to be official candidates in local races. (Write-in candidates have until Oct. 25 to file for inclusion.)

For a few candidates, the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters is still determining whether the individual qualifies; certification should be completed by the evening of Aug. 19, according to a spokesperson for the Registrar.

The Palo Alto Weekly plans to host election forums with candidates in several races this fall and also will provide coverage of the candidates and their positions leading up to the election. This year, mail-in ballots should be arriving the week of Oct. 10.

Here's a list of those who will be trying to earn voters' approval in Palo Alto and East Palo Alto in November.

Palo Alto City Council - 3 seats open