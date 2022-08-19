PUBLIC AGENDA: Reviews of safe parking program appeal, school board's public comment policy

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Aug. 22.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to consider the appeal of the First Congregational Church of Palo Alto safe parking program and review the goals, policies and programs in the draft Housing Element for 2023-31. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board plans to review its public comment policy, including whether to allow participation in board meetings via Zoom, and discuss the district's general counsel position. The district terminated Komey Vishakan as general counsel in a closed session earlier this month. The board is also set to receive a budget update, review the district's ad hoc committee system and get information about the district's mental health model and staffing. The open session will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, in the district's board room, 25 Churchill Ave. To view the full agenda, once it's posted, including how to participate virtually, visit go.boarddocs.com/ca/pausd/Board.nsf/Public.

HISTORIC RESOURCES BOARD ... The board plans to hear an update on the city's plans to expand its historic resources inventory. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 968 0019 7512.