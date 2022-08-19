Consultant resigns, leaving Palo Alto without a city auditor

Palo Alto is embarking on a search for a new city auditor after Kyle O'Rourke, who has been serving in that role for the past two years, resigned from his role at the consulting firm Baker Tilly.

The resignation, which the city learned about on Wednesday night, leaves Palo Alto without an auditor, which is one of four City Hall positions that is appointed directly by the City Council. In September 2020, the council moved to eliminate all of the positions in the city auditor's office and outsource auditing services to an outside firm. The council also approved a contract with Baker Tilly, whose Palo Alto team was led by O'Rourke, a senior consulting manager.

The firm has since delved into some of the city's most complex project and processes, including energy contracts, permitting operations and management of nonprofit agreements. O'Rourke and his team were also charged with monitoring the contracts associated with city's largely construction project, the new public safety building at 350 Sherman Ave.

With Baker Tilly's contract set to expire in June, the council voted in May to extend the contract for another three years at a cost of $708,750 per year.

Vicki Hellenbrand, managing partner for public sector at Baker Tilly US, informed the city about O'Rourke's departure in an Aug. 17 letter. She wrote that O'Rourke had resigned on Aug. 15.