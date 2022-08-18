Santa Clara County supervisors vote to further support youth mental health services

After being given the go-ahead, the county's Behavioral Health Services Department will apply for a $1.6 million state grant that would increase staffing capacity on campuses. More mental health experts on campus would provide students who have "mild to moderate needs" with emotional support, re-engagement in school following absences and timely outreach to mental health care providers if needed, according to the grant item.

As the new school year rolls around, the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved two ordinances on Tuesday to better improve mental health services for children and young adults, both in schools and on the go.

"Mental health services are more important than ever for our youth in Santa Clara County and the key is early intervention. This state funding will allow us to provide prevention and early intervention services to prevent mental illnesses from becoming severe and disabling among children and youth," Supervisor Cindy Chavez said in a statement following the meeting.

Once fully operational, residents in Palo Alto, Mountain View, Santa Clara and other major cities in the county can call the nation's new suicide-prevention hotline, 988, and be directed to county services. Partner nonprofit Pacific Clinics will assess the level of urgency over the phone, and send out a mobile crisis van for in-person help if necessary. Mental health provider Momentum for Health can transport a resident in need to stabilization services, if needed as well.

With the funds, the mobile clinic team will receive more equipment and four new, full-time mental health specialists to further reach 16- to 24-year-olds in the county — otherwise known as "transitional age youth."

The hope is to leave mental health care to clinicians, rather than police, and reduce unnecessary hospitalizations, jail admissions and use of force in times of crisis.

"What it's going to require is not just more funding, but it also all of our institutions that need clinicians to work closely with schools, so those programs aren't impacted," Chavez said. "And let's even work with high schools, so we can help young people understand that they have an opportunity to have a career here and that we can pay them fairly to do it."

She admitted that the "very tight labor market" in the mental health sector will pose a challenge, especially in a place where the cost of living is so high. Chavez said health care providers need to pay their clinicians well, so that this generation's mental health care workers, and the next, feel comfortable staying here.

"These kinds of resources allow us as a community, to partner with schools, with health care clinics and with nonprofits to make sure that we're getting kids to the services they need," Chavez said.

Chavez said the county has seen an uptick in depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation in youth even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Board approves ordinances to expand wellness center program, operate mobile clinic