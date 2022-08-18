New murals capture slices of life in Cal. Ave. district

The construction site for Palo Alto's public safety building in the California Avenue business district just got more colorful thanks to four new temporary murals surrounding the area.
The works, which debuted earlier this month, all capture a slice of the neighborhood's character. The murals were installed on construction barriers along four sides of the site.
Artist Alice Lee's "Mochi" mural transports viewers to an idyllic picnic at the park, featuring a dog taking a stroll through a lush green path, a bear enjoying a cup of tea and a girl resting in the shade.
Deborah Aschheim's "Friends and Neighbors" shows sketches of people, two of whom are standing in front of familiar places in the neighborhood.
Eva Struble's abstract mural, "Sediment Atlas," stands out for its darker tones of tree branches.
Judy Lew Loose used pointillism (an art technique using dots to create images) to capture scenes of California Avenue in "Avenue of Dots." Her work features outdoor diners, the Caltrain station, flowers in bloom and a dog underneath a table, among other settings.
The Public Art Program is hosting free tours of the murals on Aug. 25 and Sept. 8 from 4:30-6 p.m. The works will be on view through summer 2023, when the building project is slated for completion. For more information, visit cityofpaloalto.org.
Comments
Registered user
Duveneck/St. Francis
on Aug 18, 2022 at 8:56 pm
Registered user
on Aug 18, 2022 at 8:56 pm
The mural pictured looks adorable, and I look forward to seeing the others. This is a great way to help offset the construction. I had also enjoyed the dog murals posted when the garage was being built.
Registered user
Leland Manor/Garland Drive
on Aug 18, 2022 at 9:15 pm
Registered user
on Aug 18, 2022 at 9:15 pm
Speaking of murals, let’s preserve the Midtown murals!
Web Link
Registered user
Leland Manor/Garland Drive
on Aug 18, 2022 at 9:17 pm
Registered user
on Aug 18, 2022 at 9:17 pm
Also known as the Midtown Poetry Wall!
Web Link