New murals capture slices of life in Cal. Ave. district

The construction site for Palo Alto's public safety building in the California Avenue business district just got more colorful thanks to four new temporary murals surrounding the area.

The works, which debuted earlier this month, all capture a slice of the neighborhood's character. The murals were installed on construction barriers along four sides of the site.

Artist Alice Lee's "Mochi" mural transports viewers to an idyllic picnic at the park, featuring a dog taking a stroll through a lush green path, a bear enjoying a cup of tea and a girl resting in the shade.

Deborah Aschheim's "Friends and Neighbors" shows sketches of people, two of whom are standing in front of familiar places in the neighborhood.

Eva Struble's abstract mural, "Sediment Atlas," stands out for its darker tones of tree branches.