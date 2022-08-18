Key player returns to TheatreWorks in show revealing the secrets of Chopin

Hershey Felder is not only a playwright, pianist and performer, but a musical chameleon as well. In his original shows, Felder has portrayed composers from Giacomo Puccini to George Gershwin, illuminating both the compositions and the personal stories of the men behind the music. For his latest turn on TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's stage, Felder delves into the life of Polish composer Fryderyk Chopin with the Bay Area premiere of "Hershey Felder: Chopin in Paris," Aug. 19-Sept. 11 at the Mountain View Center for Performing Arts.

TheatreWorks audiences know and love Felder from previous productions that include the regional premieres of "Our Great Tchaikovsky," "Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin," and the world premieres of "Hershey Felder as Claude Debussy in A PARIS LOVE STORY" and "Hershey Felder: Beethoven." His shows are often box-office record breakers for the company.

"Hershey Felder: Chopin in Paris," set in the City of Lights not long after the 1848 revolution, offers a private lesson with the talented composer, exploring the beauty and complexities of his music and revealing insights into Chopin himself.

The Mountain View Center for Performing Arts is located at 500 Castro St., Mountain View. Tickets start at $30. For more information, visit theatreworks.org.