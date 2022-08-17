Residents push back against housing project at Creekside Inn site

A developer's plan to replace Creekside Inn with 382-apartments is offering Palo Alto a rare opportunity to merge parcels and bring a major housing complex to a large site along El Camino Real.
But for neighborhood residents, the project represents something else: a massive overreach that would threaten Matadero Creek, increase traffic, upend existing zoning and decrease retail in their neighborhood. These concerns, as well as others, were aired at Tuesday's meeting of the Barron Park Association, which received an update from city staff about the largest project currently going through the city's development pipeline.
The project on a 3.6-acre site at 3400 El Camino Real is set to gets its first review in front of the City Council on Sept. 19. It is relying on the "planned home zoning" (PHZ) designation, which allows developers to exceed typical zoning rules and development standards and which give the council wide discretion to deny projects or demand revisions.
Although the Creekside Inn proposal is part of a wave of "planned home zoning" projects currently going through Palo Alto's planning pipeline, staff acknowledged that it stands out for its size. City planner Garrett Sauls noted that most parcels along El Camino and other major corridors are too small to accommodate this much housing.
"It's really interesting to see a project of this magnitude proposed anywhere in the city," Sauls said. "We don't have many parcels that can accommodate to some degree, well or not well, a development that looks like this."
The proposal comes at a time when the city is actively exploring ways to encourage housing and meet a state mandate that requires it to plan for 6,086 new dwellings between 2023 and 2031. The council will consider strategies for boosting residential construction this Monday, Aug. 22, when it reviews the city's new Housing Element.
Planned home zoning (PHZ) projects, which offer developers flexibility, are expected to be a major part of the solution. Earlier this week, council members gave generally positive reviews to another PHZ project: a 75-condominium development at 788 San Antonio Road. Another PHZ project has recently been proposed for the site of Country Inn Motel at 4345 El Camino. That development will include 55 condominiums, six townhomes and six accessory dwelling units, according to project plans.
Jodie Gerhardt, Palo Alto's current planning manager, observed at the Tuesday meeting that the city is now seeing more housing proposals and that these tend to be larger than in the past.
"Fifty units used to be a huge project in Palo Alto, but no longer in the last year," Gerhardt said. "We see pretty significant projects going on El Camino Real and we also have some big projects going along San Antonio."
The Creekside Inn proposal, as the biggest of these, may face the highest hurdles to approval. The plan calls for two buildings, one with 312 apartments and two levels of underground parking and another with 66 apartments. Both would be 64 feet in height, exceeding the city's 50-foot height limit. The buildings currently housing Cibo Restaurant & Bar and Driftwood Deli & Market would both be demolished, though the new development includes 4,000 space of retail and the developer is giving Driftwood the option of occupying that space.
While some residents said they would support seeing some housing at the site, most agreed that the project is trying to do too much. Mircea Voskerician, who lives near the project site, said the proposal is "beyond anything that is reasonable." The project, he argued, is too tall, too close to single-family residences and would require removal of too many mature trees.
"It's absolutely dead on arrival," Voskerician said. "It's wishful thinking what he's trying to do here."
Cheryl Lilienstein was among the residents who said they would oppose the rezoning of the site. Currently the three parcels are zoned, respectively, for commercial, hotel and multifamily residential use, which allows up to 20 dwellings per acre. The proposal would raise the residential density at the merged parcels to 106 dwellings per acre. If the developer wants to build housing, they should do so under existing zoning, she said.
"Most people on my block are shocked to see something of this massive size," Lilienstein said.
Others lamented the loss of retail that would result if the housing proposal advances. The two buildings that make up Cibo and Driftwood add up to about 8,735 square feet of retail space. Under the redevelopment proposal, retail would be reduced to less than half that.
"Anything that we plan has to include keeping Driftwood Market with a lease that's more than a couple of years so that we don't lose a business, so that we don't lose a place where we can get milk," resident Rob O'Connor said. "Because there isn't any place we can walk to."
But Samir Tuma, a former planning commissioner, lauded the project for bringing much needed housing to Palo Alto. The city, he said, has done "an abysmal job over the decades in building housing." Even though many elements of the project would need to be changed, the high number of dwellings that the project would offer to the local workforce is a significant benefit, he said.
"I implore my neighbors to keep an open mind as to how we can shape this and mold this so it can be beneficial to the community but also live up to our moral obligation to provide housing," he said.
Representatives of the applicant, Oxford Capital Group, did not attend the meeting. The developer argued in the application, however, that the zone change is necessary to facilitate "a single vision that maximizes the residential potential, respects Matadero Creek and provides substantial public benefit, which would not otherwise be attainable under existing zoning."
"These are a deviation from underlying zoning but are necessary for the comprehensive redesign of the property," Ted O'Hanlon, the consulting project executive, wrote in a letter accompanying the application.
Woodside
13 hours ago
13 hours ago
Developers are loving it. All standards ignored, they make money and neighborhoods disappear. And, this is NOT low cost housing...a few units for show.
Old Palo Alto
13 hours ago
13 hours ago
Creekside Inn is one of the FEW decent motor lodges along the ECR corridor.
Why not demolish ALL of the other mundane and non-descript motels on ECR for development considerations?
Crescent Park
13 hours ago
13 hours ago
So is the new approach for the city to allow developers to build housing units for people not yet here, regardless of zoning restrictions, congestion, etc., while destroying neighborhoods of current residents?
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
12 hours ago
12 hours ago
Does it occur to anyone that we will still need reasonably priced motel style accommodation in Palo Alto?
Many Stanford hospital patients coming here for treatment stay or have family that need to stay here for several weeks, many Stanford students coming here for tours or parents coming for events need affordable accommodation. Many of us who have family visiting from out of town and we can't accommodate them all in our homes, think graduations, weddings, memorials, etc.
This Inn is needed here.
another community
12 hours ago
12 hours ago
> Does it occur to anyone that we will still need reasonably priced motel style accommodation in Palo Alto?
'Reasonably priced' is subject to debate as motel proprietors in Palo Alto jack-up their rates depending on demand.
A typical weekend $99.00 per night room rate can easily become a $225.00 per night expenditure whenever there is a Stanford football game, Stanford graduation ceremony, or an Apple conference.
Unlike most resort areas, motel rates in PA are higher during midweek than on weekends because nobody comes to Palo Alto for a vacation getaway.
Fairmeadow
12 hours ago
12 hours ago
Reminds me of Captain Renault in "Casablanca". We are all too familiar with the tactics and rhetorics of NIMBYs, whose basic idea is very simple: we got here first, so you newcomers, get lost; we are not going to allow any new housings which will increase the number of residents.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
11 hours ago
11 hours ago
@Anonymous,
Your comment about resisting number of residents doesn’t make sense. There’s residents that have left or are leaving, homes that are only ghost houses, and some of these apartments will probably also be investments only for the rich.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
11 hours ago
11 hours ago
Having been at the meeting last night, I can report it was attended by neighbors asking reasonable questions. So park the very tiresome, not-constructive nimby-baiting.
This is not just another largish proposed housing development. It is gargantuan - the biggest by far to date. The tin ear of its Chicago Developer is gobsmacking if you actually know some details.
A 2-level underground garage immediately adjacent to natural winding Matadero Creek is heart-stopping for neighbors. The Creek, home to a broad range of wildlife, has been much abused, a serious toxic spill was just last year. The garage seems just another threat.
An ingress and egress to the garage is from the 17-foot wide Matadero Ave., a Safe Bike Route for multi-schools where even little kids will have to ride through cars going in and out.
That nearly 75% of the units are studios or 1-bedrooms would preclude nearly all families isn't a good mix by a long shot.
And yes, Creekside Inn is a wonder - walk back through it and you will be amazed. The Driftwood Market and sandwich shop is a neighborhood jewel where Buena Vista residents work. We would hate to lose either.
Yet housing could work here, but not this proposal.
Barron Park
11 hours ago
11 hours ago
The Driftwood Deli and CIBO are local gems! My family and I have been frequenting both for years and it's a delight to be greeted by name at both businesses. Driftwood is always busy serving the neighborhood, Gunn high school students, workers from businesses in the Stanford research park and out of town visitors. CIBO has a list of longtime regular customers including many older/elderly local residents. It would be a huge loss to the community and Barron Park in specific if these businesses are forced out. While I understand the need for housing, housing without local business means nothing. So, from my perspective, no building without somehow including those two businesses, better yet, build around them and keep them as they are. Until further notice, I will have my usual, Swiss cheese, bacon and avocado on sourdough toast, plain. And when you order your sandwiches, make sure to say hello to Steve, Roberto, Jacob and the others.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
11 hours ago
11 hours ago
@Anonymous,
Your comment is the usual silly stereotypical slam that ignores the fact that many "NIMBYs" want more than 5% true affordable housing, not the mostly market rate and above housing units pushed by the "YIMBY's" deep-pocketed backers who want dense housing for THEIR workers.
It ignores the huge contributions made by rich VCs like Marc Andreesen and his wife, daughter of one of the biggest developersjust got caught opposing multi-family hhiusing in THEIR Atherton backyard, the corporate contributions pushing high-density housing are in the BILLIONS, Google $1,000,000,000, Meta $1,000,000,000 and Apple $2.5,000,000.000 -- to name but a few.
Barron Park
11 hours ago
11 hours ago
There are only 2 safe exits with traffic lights for almost 7,000 Barron Park residents entering El Camino Real. The new development's 382 apartments would cause major problems for new residents exiting this proposed housing development site. At present, an auto driver exiting from Driftwood or motel site must wait 2 or 3 light cycles to enter Matadero Avenue to exit on El Camino. Most times during day or night there is a backup of 5-8 cars at the light. Occasionally a Barron Park resident driver will allow exiting from driveway from motel/Driftwood to enter wait line for traffic light, thus causing delays to drivers at end of line. As a long time resident of BP, only if the developer would provide direct exit onto El Camino Real, and lower the height and number of units would I think it would be acceptable. For years, the front parking lot at the corner of Hansen Way and El Camino of Stanford Industrial Park has been vacant. Negotiate with Stanford to lease ground for developer to have a larger footprint for 382 apartments with exits onto Hansen Way and El Camino Real.
Fairmeadow
9 hours ago
9 hours ago
@ resident3: Please show us some evidence that Palo Alto is plagued by "ghost houses" and apartments.
@Online Name: Billionaires such as Marc Andreessen are indeed hypocritical. But that does not mean that the lack of housing in this area is not a real issue. There are many "normal" people who would like to live here.
Barron Park
9 hours ago
9 hours ago
This is not a housing or no housing issue. Reasonable housing that current zoning allows would be acceptable to most. The issue is about this particular development plan. For example, the plan has a driveway entrance/exit onto the narrow section of Matadero from a two level underground parking garage for the 382 units. Matadero is on the Walk and Roll map for Barron Elementary school and so this would create an especially dangerous/hazardous situation for children from Ventura biking to school, and also for older youths biking to Gunn and Fletcher and for adults biking to the Research Park.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
@Online Name: Billionaires such as Marc Andreessen are indeed hypocritical. But that does not mean that the lack of housing in this area is not a real issue. There are many "normal" people who would like to live here.
Lack of housing for the ever-expanding big tech companies may have been a real issue up until now when they've cut back hiring and started some layoffs. But since 90% id ==of the housing required under the deceptively labeled housing bills are market rate and ABOVE market rate, I'm not sure I should be the one paying for it.
Many people would like to live here but we're facing an historic drought, present residents are being told to cut back water use etc etc with housing targets based on outdated,. pre-pandemic jobs numbers in offices that are now empty.
How about housing people in the empty offices instead of building more and straining our infrastructure, our roads, our patience, etc. etc.
I'd like to live in the Dakotah Apartments where John Lennon did, in certain $20,000,000 houses but it ain't gonna happen.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
PS: Our "planners" seem unable to consider fairly or accurately the common sense implications of the big projects they approve -- like this one and like the Casti construction which anyone who's been on Embarcadero lately can see the traffic backed up from past Casti all the way to El Camino.
And years of Casti construction hasn't even started yet!
Some common sense and looking at reality rather than nonsensical "no net new car trips" promises for huge projects would be special.
Duveneck/St. Francis
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Keep it at 50 feet and built the complex.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
@Anonymous,
@ resident3: Please show us some evidence that Palo Alto is plagued by "ghost houses" and apartments.
We could both use evidence of how many residents have left Palo Alto, and if your comment that remaining residents are against increasing the number of residents holds water. Over the years I’ve seen houses left empty for long periods of time. I’ll post an address next time I see one.
But you don’t speak for me when you suggest that I don’t want new residents and this story headline doesn’t speak for me either that I don’t want housing. It’s less simplistic than that. You can see my posts on support for a renter’s coalition on that thread.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Here's some anecdotal evidence re ghost houses: during the pandemic, a friend and I regularly dropped things off for each other, leaving them on each other's doorsteps to avoid contact. She *Always* insisted on knowing exactly when she could drop things off for me and when I'd be dropping things off for her.
I told her exact times didn't matter to me but asked why she was so particular. She explained that robberies were so very common on her secluded street because patrolling thieves knew 1/3 of the houses there were empty and that even their BIG concrete animals flanking the front door had been stolen as well as packages left for more than a few minutes.
A few days after our conversation, her car was broken into.