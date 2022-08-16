City Council review boosts proposed condo project

Palo Alto's residents don't have to look far to see the potential of San Antonio Road.
The strip, which separates Palo Alto from Mountain View, perfectly embodies the recent growth trends of the two cities. On the Mountain View side, San Antonio has been one of the city's primary growth areas, with the city approving a specific plan that guided the construction of hundreds of housing units, offices, shops, restaurants and a cinema in the area around El Camino Real.
In Palo Alto, it remains an eclectic but generally low-density mix of commercial and residential uses, with recent additions including two new hotels on the east end of San Antonio, near Middlefield Road. The city also is planning to build a transitional-housing complex at a city-owned site at 1237 San Antonio Road, near the Baylands.
On Monday night, the Palo Alto City Council gave its firmest indications yet that it would like to see more residential growth in this area. In reviewing a proposed 75-condominium development at 800 San Antonio Road, council members generally agreed that the project should move ahead. It made little difference that the development would be taller and built at a greater density than the city's code typically allows.
The proposal from Yorke Lee calls for a five-story building with a height of 60 feet, exceeding the city's height limit by 10 feet. Its residential density would be 86 dwelling units per acre, well exceeding the 30 units that would have been allowed under conventional zoning.
The development is the city's latest "planned home zoning" proposal, a designation that the city introduced two years ago to encourage new housing. It allows builders to exceed zoning regulations and gives city officials wide discretion in reviewing proposals and demanding modifications. In most cases, developers had opted not to pursue their projects after receiving negative or mixed feedback from the council during nonbinding prescreening hearings. Only one project, a proposal from Smith Development for a 70-apartment complex at 660 University Ave., advanced with a formal application.
Numerous council members encouraged Lee on Monday to proceed with the project.
"The height doesn't bother me," council member Eric Filseth said. "The city is not monolithic, and if we're going to have some places in town be taller than others, I think this is one of the strongest candidates for a place where it makes sense to really focus on adding some density here."
Council member Tom DuBois was more cautious, noting that roof equipment could add another 15 feet to the project, raising the overall height to 75 feet. He suggested that the developer consider limiting the overall height to 65 feet.
DuBois also urged Lee to explore inclusion of ground-floor retail in the project. The residential complex would displace two commercial uses: Body Kneads Day Spa and Sequoia Academy, which offers tutoring and test preparatory courses.
"I know it's probably an impact to the project but doing something to activate the street and provide services for residents would be a strong benefit," DuBois said.
Even with mild reservations, DuBois said the project is "well-located and represents what we're looking for in the PHZ (Planned Home Zoning) kind of project."
For city leaders, San Antonio represents a key strategy for meeting the state mandate that requires them to plan for 6,086 new dwellings between 2023 and 2031. City planners believe that parcels along San Antonio, around East Meadow Circle and in other areas that are currently zoned for manufacturing, research and office uses, could accommodate about 1,500 housing units.
The council is scheduled to discuss the city's new Housing Element, which lays out strategies for meeting the housing mandate, on Aug. 22.
The area has already seen some change. Marriott recently constructed two five-story hotels near Middlefield Road and the council approved in 2020 a 102-apartment development at 788 San Antonio, next to the site where York is proposing to build the condominiums.
Mark Donahue of Lowney Architecture, who presented the project on behalf of Lee, argued on Monday that the proposed condominium project aligns well with the council's vision for San Antonio.
"Given the future Housing Element, we're right on the money in terms of how large the project is," Donahue said.
The council generally agreed, with council member Alison Cormack suggesting that the condominiums will create more options for young families who want to live in Palo Alto but can't afford single-family homes. The proposed height, she said, is appropriate.
"We hear regularly from young families here that that's all they'll be able to afford so the more we have of that, the more those young families have the opportunity to come here and stay here," Cormack said.
By far the biggest concern was transportation. San Antonio is decidedly car-centric, with no public transportation and poor biking conditions. Cormack said that it's important for the council to plan and implement biking improvements on San Antonio as it moves forward with housing developments. And Mayor Pat Burt, who represents the city on the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, said he would like the transportation agency to introduce a bus route along San Antonio, stretching from the Baylands area to Foothill College.
He suggested having Palo Alto take the lead on advocating for the new line, which would run through Palo Alto, Mountain View, Los Altos and Los Altos Hills.
"It is the one corridor that serves all four of the north county VTA cities and it's one of the areas that is receiving the most densification for all those cities," Burt said.
He also suggested that the San Antonio corridor represents an opportunity for Palo Alto and Mountain View to work together on increasing residential density, improving transportation and adding retail.
"That development of retail straddles our community and we've got to work together to try to figure out a way to really have the services that are necessary to go along with thousands of new housing units between our cities in this area," Burt said.
John Petrilla, who lives across the street from the proposed site, was less sanguine about the San Antonio housing boom. He observed that none of the people who support the project actually live in the neighborhood. Petrilla told the council that he would like to see the city come up with a master plan for bicycle and transit infrastructure before it moves forward with housing plans.
"It sounds like a great project, provided it's not in your neighborhood," Petrilla said. "It's frustrating to hear that it's a place for good development."
Comments
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
"It sounds like a great project, provided it's not in your neighborhood,“
That sums it up. It seems a trend to build as close to the outside borders as possible. Atherton and Redwood City don’t seem to be able to “work together” for the housing each want to build at their borders.
Nobody will provide decent services or appeal in that area and Palo Alto can’t afford it. The housing quotas seem to be based on the jobs for businesses that don’t want to share the burden, not to attract families.
To attract young families, you actually have to have an attractive area. Any thought to which schools traffic will go to?
Fairmeadow
I hope that we are thinking about how to build and foster a neighborhood/community for these new residents rather than just warehousing them on the far side of a busy street. It is important to have some retail services there and very important to get a handle on traffic on San Antonio. What can we do to improve the quality of life for these future residents? Related, I believe that this development should make residential development at Cubberley less likely. As we add more dense residential development to South Palo Alto on these busy arteries (San Antonio and El Camino) we are adding demand for schools (which are already very large), parks (which are already busy with residents, visitors and some homeless), and community services. Cubberley will be needed for school capacity, recreational space, and community services. We should not add yet more residents there imo.
Downtown North
This mindless growth is bad for our community, bad for the environment and ultimately bad for the world. This city needs to attack an out of control state government that is in hock to developers and is forcing cities to approve these monstrous buildings to house more people at the expense of the lives of current residents.
We are faced with polluted air and land and not enough water for all, decimation of every species on the planet, plus a climate that is continuing to wreck havoc to all. The driver is overpopulation of carbon spewing and resource consuming humans. Warehousing them in cement encrusted high-rises will only make things worse. Even humans in small boxes stacked on top of one another continue to consume and use resources at an alarming rate.
It is past time for cities to collectively stand up and fight against our state government that is codifying over population and destruction of reasonable living standards and stop caving to them with developments like this.
South of Midtown
Did I miss a mention of how many units will be for low income residents? If not I can’t support the project.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
Many hundreds of units proposed and zoned for San Antonio...and no Area Plan. Mr. Lait, you are the lead planner for the city. This is much like what happened on Charleston/Arastradero over 20 years ago. Almost a thousand units of housing, CJL, Challenger School, and Stanford Research Park expansion were moving forward simultaneously then with no one giving any thought to the aggregate traffic impacts. The Director of Planning then wisely recommended (and that Council approved) a one-year moratorium on development to plan for mitigation of aggregate impacts. This time, we have a problem of existing traffic congestion on San Antonio and Middlefield, limited school capacity and Cubberley is a decaying mess. (Oh, is this going to be built before or after you shut down Charleston and Meadow to construct grade separations?)
What is the big picture plan for this area, Mr. Lait and City Manager Shikada and City Council? Council approved amending the Comp Plan for new housing on this scale without an Area Plan on your recommendations. No more hand waving about Area Planning for this area. That work should have been part of the Comp Plan amendment that allowed these projects.
Wake up south Palo Alto. While most of us support building housing, we also need sufficient school capacity and retail, operational streets, open space and community services. The city is not doing the area planning they should be doing for this end of town, given what they have approved to date and what's coming. Call for them to get moving on this planning.
For the record, there were almost no residents at the meeting last night. I know this is the first week of school, but this really should be something we all pay attention to. City Hall is being careless with south PA again. Every member of Council mentioned lack of transit, poor bike/ped connectivity. This all should have been part of an area plan and part of the Comp Plan amendment that allowed this development expansion.
Old Palo Alto
“Young new families”? How about old Palo Alto families? It’s obvious plans like these are meant to be like battlement towers to protect SFH’s from encroachment on their R1Zones. I love how Filseth pines about while Pooh pooing compact multi family housing directly across from Addison Elementary. Hypocritical to the inth degree!! The hot mix of concrete and Co2 fumes alone along San Antonio are ghastly . Yes. No BMR plan for said new young poor or other in this Planned Neighborhood design. Like where are the kids gonna play. At my 2017 complex on ECR, children play in the parking lot. Cuz there is no other place to kick a ball or roller skate. “Danger Will Robinson!”
Palo Verde
Parking! Parking! Parking!
My continued concern is that the requirement for parking spaces per unit continues to be too low in light of current trends in cars-per-family and in individuals-per-unit. Look at the development at Loma Verde and the 101 West Frontage Road. Before the development there were *never* more than a half-dozen cars parked in the last block of Loma Verde. Now that 1-2 block strip is *always full of cars*. Where did they come from? The housing development. Why? Because the required parking space per unit was too low. I am not against the additional housing. But current family transportation requirements and shared living arrangements commonly present today result in more cars-per-unit than current regulations require. The evidence is clear everywhere.