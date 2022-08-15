Heat and wildfire smoke prompt Spare the Air alert for Tuesday

Lingering smoke from wildland fires in Northern California, combined with a one-day heat wave in the forecast has resulted in a Spare the Air alert for the Bay Area on Tuesday.

The alert is the third issued for the region this year by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire in Humboldt and Trinity counties continues to impact the area, officials said. The wildfire started on Aug. 5, has burned 19,272 acres and is 17% contained as of Tuesday, according to CalFire.

A heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, when some locations will see temperatures in the triple digits.

"High temperatures, wildfire smoke and tailpipe exhaust are expected to impact our air quality on Tuesday," said Veronica Eady, senior deputy executive officer of policy and equity at the air district.