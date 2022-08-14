Around Town: Belgian teen pilot on quest for world record visits Palo Alto

Slideshow SLIDESHOW: Mack Rutherford, center, poses with two boys who welcome him during his stopover in Palo Alto on Aug. 7, 2022. Courtesy MackSolo. Mack Rutherford, far right in blue hat, speaks with a group that welcomed him during his stopover in Palo Alto on Aug. 7, 2022. Courtesy MackSolo. Previous Next

In the latest column, news about a Belgian teen pilot who recently stopped by Palo Alto as he attempts to break the world record for youngest person to fly solo around the world and the removal of tents for outdoor dining on California Avenue.

THE SKY'S THE LIMIT ... Mack Rutherford's quest to become the youngest person in the world to fly solo recently stopped by Palo Alto. The stop on Aug. 7 marked day 126 of his journey, which started in March, according to macksolo.com, a website documenting his world record attempt.

He was welcomed by families and members of the Palo Alto Police Department. Palo Alto police shared the meeting in a tweet, noting that the Silicon Valley visit was filled with blue skies.

The 17-year-old Belgian teen wants to meet young people making a difference during his trip around the globe. The trip was delayed by six weeks in Heraklion, Greece and another six weeks in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The delay was "mainly caused by paperwork nightmares and political turmoil in the world," according to an Aug. 8 post by the MackSolo team. "One thing is sure, Mack has proven grit and resilience, as well as remarkable calm and determination in pursuing his dream."

If Rutherford completes the journey, he'll become the youngest person to circumnavigate the world in an aircraft, a title currently held by his sister. Zara Rutherford, now 20, completed her trip in 199 days when she was 19 years old. Her journey, which included a stop in Palo Alto, wrapped up earlier this year.