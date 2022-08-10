News

Robber snatches keys from apartment building worker in come-from-behind attack

Woman left with bruise on forehead

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Police are looking for a man who shoved an employee of an apartment building in Palo Alto against a door before fleeing with her work keys on Tuesday morning. The man had not been located as of Wednesday afternoon.

Palo Alto police are investigating a strong-arm robbery in which an apartment building was robbed of her work keys in the 1100 block of Welch Road on Aug. 9, 2022. Embarcadero Media file photo.

The robbery, which took place at an apartment building in the 1100 block of Welch Road, was reported to police around 8:10 a.m., according to a Palo Alto police press release. An employee at the building, a woman in her 40s, was in a common walkway and used her keys to enter an office when someone shoved shoved her from behind.

The impact of the push caused the woman to hit her head on a door and land on the ground, police said. The man then ripped the keys from her hand.

The woman was "momentarily stunned" and didn't get a good look at the robber, according to police. She was treated for a bruise on her forehead and later released by Palo Alto fire paramedics who were called to the scene.

Officers who responded were unable to find the man. Investigators are looking into the motive. The city hasn't seen a similar theft recently in the area, according to police.

Around 9:50 a.m., the keys were found in another part of the facility. They were processed for evidence, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.

