Alleged shoplifter resists loss prevention officers, tries to take man's cellphone

One arrested at Stanford Shopping Center, found with merchandise valued at $350

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Aug 10, 2022, 9:11 am
A man who allegedly shoplifted clothing and perfume from Macy's and attempted to steal a cellphone at Stanford Shopping Center was arrested on Aug. 8, 2022. Embarcadero Media file photo.

Palo Alto police arrested a man on suspicion of shoplifting merchandise, physically resisting loss prevention personnel and attempting to rob an 80-year-old man at Stanford Shopping Center on Monday.

A loss prevention employee at Macy's in the Stanford Shopping Center notified police at about 3:19 p.m. on Monday that a shoplifting incident was in progress. The loss prevention officer reported that the man had physically resisted them and allegedly attempted to steal a cellphone from someone in the mall as he fled, according to a police press release.

The man, a 49-year-old Santa Cruz resident, had allegedly tried to steal $350 worth of merchandise. Two loss prevention officers claimed that the man shoved them when they attempted to place him under a private person's arrest. The officers followed him through the mall and said he allegedly attempted to snatch a cellphone from the hand of an 80-year-old man who was sitting on a bench, but the older man thwarted his attempt.

Police detained the man and with help from the loss prevention officers recovered the stolen property: items of clothing and perfume. The loss prevention officers and 80-year-old man did not report any physical injuries, according to the press release.

The 49-year-old was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of felony robbery and elder abuse. He had six outstanding warrants from Santa Cruz County for various felony and misdemeanor violations, including identity theft, forgery, possession of stolen property, misappropriation of lost property, vandalism and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.

Editor's note: Palo Alto Online's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the district attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. Read our guidelines.

Comments

Mondoman
Registered user
Green Acres
3 hours ago
Mondoman, Green Acres
Registered user
3 hours ago

Re: "He had six outstanding warrants from Santa Cruz County for various felony and misdemeanor violations..."

Maybe the current fad for not holding people in jail has gone too far...

Anonymous
Registered user
Duveneck/St. Francis
2 hours ago
Anonymous, Duveneck/St. Francis
Registered user
2 hours ago

Attempted robbery of an 80-year-old person along with serious outstanding warrants…this criminal feels confident and this is not right.
Please contact your state senator and state assemblymember to cite this case and the need for harsher sentences and increased law enforcement in California.
If their response is that there’s too many people in prison/jail, well, so what, dangerous criminals must be kept locked up to protect society.

Clarissa Ward
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
2 hours ago
Clarissa Ward, Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
Registered user
2 hours ago

"He had six outstanding warrants from Santa Cruz County for various felony and misdemeanor violations, including identity theft, forgery, possession of stolen property, misappropriation of lost property, vandalism and possession of drug paraphernalia."

Now that the suspect has been arrested, there is no justification for releasing him on his own recognizance and bail should be set accordingly if the possibility remains an option.

It is time to reinstitute full-scale law and order regardless of woke mentalities and liberal permissiveness.

Online Name
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
2 hours ago
Online Name, Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
Registered user
2 hours ago

@Clarissa Ward, I agree.It's just common sense, regardless of political persuasion I'm so tired of reading about all of the the suspects' priors while reading reports of his/her latest.

