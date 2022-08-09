NEWS ALERT: Arrest made in stabbing death of teen girl nearly 40 years ago

The ensuing investigation led police about 5 miles north to Redwood City, where they found a man matching the description of the suspect sitting in a parked car with another man around 1:15 p.m. on Redwood Avenue near El Camino Real.

The man retrieved the phone and fled on foot. Officers who responded to the scene were unable to locate him. The woman was left with injuries to an ankle and shin but declined medical attention.

When the woman took out her cellphone and told the man she was going to take a photo of him, he walked back towards her and she threw her device into a nearby yard.

Officers responded to a report of the robbery at 11:38 a.m. in the 300 block of Manzanita Avenue in Palo Alto. A woman in her 50s reported that she had been walking east on a sidewalk when she said hello to a man, who suddenly ripped her necklace off her neck and shoved her to the ground, according to a police press release .

Police said they did not find the woman's necklace but found her mobile phone in a pocket of the other man, a 24-year-old Antioch resident who was arrested on suspicion of two felonies — possession of stolen property and accessory to a felony — and an outstanding warrant for fare evasion.

Police chase and arrested the alleged robber, a 28-year-old Oakland resident, who was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of two felonies — robbery and possession of stolen property — and misdemeanor resisting arrest. He is on parole for a prior robbery conviction and on probation for grand theft, police said.

When officers attempted to detain the alleged robber, he fled on foot. The other man walked away but eventually returned to the vehicle, a silver 2017 Volkswagen Golf, which officers determined had been reported as stolen Saturday in Berkeley. The car was processed for evidence and later returned to the owner.

Woman robbed of necklace, cellphone during Sunday morning walk

Investigation sends police to Redwood City, where two men were arrested