Opinion: Renters need a broad coalition to unite

I am a renter, along with 46% of other Palo Altans. With the city's population nearing 50% resident renters, I am far from alone.
A single mom, I am raising my school-age children as fourth-generation Palo Altans. We relocated here in 2014, when there was a less than 1% vacancy in the city's rental market. We came from the poorest county in northern California and landed in the richest.
For two years after relocating here, I was pinching myself in happiness. My kids were part of Palo Alto history: Their Quaker great-grandmother, a German immigrant, voluntarily found relocation housing and jobs for Japanese Americans and German Jews after World War II.
I initially thought that small children never got upset or threw sand at our wonderful city playgrounds. I had "arrived" and my kids too would be healthy here.
Fast forward to the pandemic, inflation, soaring fuel prices. It's all been downhill. My kids are very worried. Will we have housing tomorrow? No one thrives when a community dies from a loss of support for real solutions.
Our new normal not only deserves but demands collaborative solutions, and I am proposing an informational, navigational fair/workshop/seminar for Palo Alto renters. This event is needed to help, assist and elevate what is being done for the rental community to thrive.
It's been done already, on a small scale. Avenidas had a senior citizen workshop on how to get on a housing waitlist a few months back. But it filled up too quickly and interested late-comers were waitlisted. Ironic, eh?
Over my professional career, I have worked for many tiny and mid-sized nonprofits for the good of people, all for pennies on the hour. I believe that nonprofits, together with county and city governments, for-profit organizations, affordable-housing agencies and developers, need to actively educate, invite, inform rental residents and others on what is available now, what will be in the future and how to become part of the solution.
What are local cities, counties and the state doing to ensure the maintenance, safety and development of quality, inclusive, equitable housing opportunities that are right-sized to meet the moment and within reach of our city's borders?
We have to work as one for the purpose of everyone for a safe, quality, equitable, livable, thriving community. The public must see that this is a collective voice of the good. I would invite the following to collaborate on this rental fair: From the city of Palo Alto, the Human Relations Commission, staff from the development and planning departments and the Parks and Recreation Commission. Governmental units like Santa Clara County's Housing Authority (which owns the Buena Vista Mobile Home Park) and Palo Alto Unified School District.
Nonprofits including Palo Alto Community Child Care, Project Sentinel, Avenidas, Life Moves, Opportunity Center, Alta Housing, Charities Housing, Bridge Housing, MidPen Housing, [email protected], Palo Alto Forward and the affiliated Palo Alto Renters' Association. Developers and developments like The Sobrato Organization, Greystar, Stanford University and Mayfield Place. Transportation groups like Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, Caltrain, Safe Routes to School and the Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition.
Every one of the above groups lists housing as a No. 1 priority and yet streamlined resources are few and far between. The longer all of the above work separately, their results are just "one offs" and confusing for us in the 46%. Maybe these agencies are competing against one another for contracts or Cares Act dollars?
Why a collaborative fair? As I keep reiterating: The maze of organizations' websites, drop-down menus and apps all lead down rabbit holes and only give access to a limited number of "educated" people as opposed to those who are seriously in need and the most vulnerable, stressed and desperate — including the elderly, children, the unhoused, the differently abled. It takes a group of like-minded individuals and entities to get things done. A coalition of good.
Surely any of the very smart board members of the city, Palo Alto Renters' Association, Palo Alto Forward, Life Moves, Stanford, PAUSD, etc., could apply for grant funding to budget and plan such a great event for the 46% of us who rent. Did not Coach Steve Kerr — who has led the Golden State Warriors to four NBA championship titles — say in 2014 that winning is about "strength in numbers"?
Yet I truly worry. Are these board members really representative of renters? Or are they all single-family-home owners, beyond understanding the real cost of scraping by in a wealthy community? Many who serve on the various city/county boards, commissions are also crossbreeding other agencies, with the same individuals serving on multiple boards. These are very powerful invested persons and groups who are steering the wheels of progress. Or are they?
It often feels like a hole has been ripped into the hull of a ship in which we 46% are trapped below deck. But it doesn't have to be that way, and we can start by setting a goal of organizing a collaborative informational rental housing fair/workshop.
Let's get started, and let's invite everyone. I am all in. Are you?
Liz Gardner is a former commissioner for the Santa Clara County Housing Authority and a housing advocate. She can be emailed at [email protected]
Comments
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
4 hours ago
This is interesting.
I would like to say that we have 3 different types of renters here. We have high end renters living in upscale condos/townhome complexes. These live here for a couple of years and then likely move to single family homes as they need more space or are seniors who have downsized and appreciate the lack of needing to do maintenance and yard upkeep. We have renters living in apartment housing and have often lived there for many years. We have renters who live in single family homes possibly owned by an individual rather than an agency and own the property for investment purposes.
Are these different types of renters having the same types of needs? Should they be regarded as one group? Are they any different to someone who has managed to buy an old 1950s style home in its original condition and struggling to pay mortgage and do upkeep particularly in the rising inflation we are all experiencing.
I can see that there are similarities to all groups, but they have different challenges too.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
4 hours ago
Sadly the new housing bills touted by many of the boards you mention are 85% market rate and only 5% very low income. The difference in between market rate and the whole "BMR" segment in many complexes is a mere $200. Rent-controlled apartments are routinely demolished to make way for those more profitable for landlords and developers and will house the well-paid techies at companies who pushed those bills.
Yet they continue to blame everything on the "Nimby's" rather than the landlords, the big-money companies and lobbyists that spend literally hundreds of millions of dollars lobbying against paying their gig workers benefits etc. when.
Their hypocrisy and increasingly aggressive rhetoric is worth noting. Time to revise their campaign slogans from Peninsula For Everyone to Peninsula For Everyone Who Agrees With ME and Buys My Spin.
Community Center
3 hours ago
If you want more affordable housing in Palo Alto then support the Palo Alto Large Business Tax that will be on the ballot in November. One third of the proceeds will go to affordable housing. The City is working on some exciting plans to help those most in-need but must have the funds to fund these projects.
Barron Park
3 hours ago
@Online Name
Oh spare me. The truth is that even new market-rate apartments help reduce the rents around them. You NIMBYs and your instance on the majority of apartments being BMR are just a cute little way to deny being against housing while knowing full well that the rate of BMR units you want eliminates any financial reason for anyone to build in the first place.
You don't give two ****s about gig workers. You should just admit you don't want your artificially high property values to go down.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
3 hours ago
Hardly. I cared about the 85 moderate-income people, including some friends, who got evicted from The President Hotel to make room for that luxury hotel.
And don't tell me I don't care about gig workers whose delivery companies are price-gouging and hence destroying local restaurants with their outrageous markups that are so larcenous that cities like San Francisco and New York have laws to cap their markups.
Did you miss reading about the San Francisco gig delivery worker who was so underpaid he couldn't afford a babysitter? His car -- with his baby in it -- was car-jacked and their was a massive fund-raising campaign for him. Want to compare our contributions to the appeal? Did you miss their fights for their companies to offset the rising gas prices that THEY pay for as independent contractors aka gig workers??
I come from a family of small business owners. I LIKE and support local small businesses and hate to see them destroyed. I hate seeing friends leave because of ridiculously rising rents.
Now that you're done misconstruing and spinning what *I* think without knowing me, could we get back to the *specific points* I raised??
But thanks for proving my point about the increasingly aggressive rhetoric against who disagree.
Palo Alto Hills
3 hours ago
Outside of the recent state mandate to ensure X amount of additional/affordable housing, does Palo Alto have a moral obligation to go beyond that point?
I think not...after the low-income quotas are met, those who got bypassed or declined should seriously consider residing elsewhere regardless of job or income levels.
As for the former tenants of the President Hotel...they had years of relatively cost-friendly monthly rents but times change as many renters at one time or another have been displaced from their dwellings due to a new landlord or sale of the property.
It's called life and nobody said it would be easy.
College Terrace
2 hours ago
@Local Resident. I had hoped that the business tax would be specific rather than general so that there was assurance that 1/3 of the revenue would be spent on housing. As is, if the tax passes we will have to rely on the integrity of future City Managers and City Councils to honor the intentions of the current Council. Let's say they do. These details may need updating, but I think the starting revenue from the tax was supposed to be $45M annually. After exemptions and adjustments, it is down to $15M. So maybe Palo Alto will have $5M to dedicate to housing every year. That's better than not having it, but in a city where land is super expensive and homes sell for multi-millions, we are going to have to be very creative to turn that annual $5M into the level of afforable housing that is needed. Past Councils created this untenable jobs:housing imbalance. At least this Council is working on a partial remedy.
Old Palo Alto
1 hour ago
A crappy outdated near ramshackle rental home w 30 year-old appliances and out of code ADU w cracked doors was renting for $5800 a month. Garbage and water not included. The asks 3X income to rent. 215,000 a year income!! Other SFH rents $10,000 a month or more. Regular wage Renters are relegated to substandard outdated apartments along Alma. @Bystander. We need everyone on board SFH owners and SFH renters to alleviate (share the air) the burden pushing low-wage earners to sidelines. Where unsafe, overcrowding and slumlord ing is pervasive. VRent, Blackstone and other large Wall Street firms are co-opting the lives of our essential workers for thier greed and profit margins. I know personally many long time upper earner families in PA who get out budded on home ownership. And are stuck renting a SFH at way over market prices so they can raise kids w a little more space. The average renter in USA is paying 50-70% income to rent. It is the worst in PA. How landowners get away with this predictors behavior without oversight is beyond understanding. Recouping Great Recession losses on backs of renters is my guess. Also PA real estate millionaires and “mom and pop” deny famines by the 3X income to rent ratio. Even when that renter can pay the rent every month using a government backed subsidy! It’s financial discrimination and is unfair Housing practices. You can work here yet you can’t live here, or park here, or shop here, or eat here, or breathe here unless u earn 3 times a monthly home price !
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago
Liz - I think it’s important that you disclose you live in secure below market rate housing, just to be transparent.
That said, good that you are concerned about renters, but I’m not clear what your specific goal is given all these words and all these groups, some of which have nothing to do with housing or renters - Parks and Rec Commission for instance.
One could contact the City (Manager or HRC) to sponsor a community meeting with the PA non-profit housing providers and renters for an informational event with materials, and sign-ups if possible. That may be constructive.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
1 hour ago
Building market rate housing won't drive rents down until the vacancy rate is three or four times what it is now. When that happens there still won't be a reason to expect price adjustments to ripple down to below the lowest tier of the current market, which is what would be needed to make it possible for people who work to support our community to live here. For Palo Alto that would require building about 500 more units than would be needed to satisfy demand at the current prices.
And, by the way, tax cuts for the rich don't create jobs, and you're not going to eat pie in the sky when you die.
Old Palo Alto
1 hour ago
@felix. Should Liz also let you know she's a person of color or her kids are? The Recreation and Parks division has a terrible time hiring hourly coaches to coach local kids because the dept pays so little in wages -- let alone a rec supervisor who cannot live in Palo Alto. They also run community garden plots that have 5-10 years long waitlists. As well the dept. only offers poor children a one time once a year discount and plenty of hoops to jump through for that. The dept. is integral to the health and welfare of local families having access to trusted staff and programs that are paid for by tax dollars. The open lap swim costs $10 for a lap swim. That knocks elders and others out. This is absurd. The City dept. is essential to being a part of the housing to job imbalance, solution. If locals can't afford rents or pay 70% of income to a landlord they sure as heck cannot afford to pay for a rec program or a regular lap swim pass at $40 a week entrance (and no discounts for fixed income seniors or children in PA residence). Many of the Rec and Park community garden plots are overgrown and generationally inherited by long time "leases". Apartment dwellers can't get on a wait listed to even "rent" a garden spot because of the maze of unknowns, delegated and overseen by a city council selected commission.
Old Palo Alto
1 hour ago
@densely Is this article about market rate housing or fair access to reasonable rents for those earning low wages from essential jobs? When you live where the pie is produced, iclouds will rain berries. Apparently you are allergic to mixed berries. Yet collect the stock dividends from where they are grown.
Old Palo Alto
1 hour ago
@Rex Haller Good on Liz for sticking to the facts. And yes humanity and especially those that have more, have a "MORAL" obligation to help. I guess you never read a book from a Carnegie library or never bought steel from a Rockefeller or purchased a stock from Morgan Stanley. And maybe your head is buried in your iCloud IPO. The reality is that you should move to Hillsborough or Atherton, put a gate around yourself so you don't have to morally or ethically see the solution to a problem. Humans are not bay sands to be tossed around when the tide changes.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
39 minutes ago
@Native to the BAY Perhaps you should ask that question of @toransu.
College Terrace
35 minutes ago
Part of the problem was created, without building a single new office development, when bulky computers and office equipment, individual desks, file cabinets, etc., became obsolete. In a relatively short time existing office density was doubled or trebled by repurposing existing office space with employees using powerful laptops sharing table space or tiny tables lined up cheek by jowl. A transformation compounded with all the new office developments since then that max out every last square foot allowed.
Particularly in the Stanford Research Park which has transitioned and expanded from a low density workforce in labs and manufacturing to high density office use.
This high density office occupancy ratio was not planned for when decades ago Palo Alto divided the city into areas zoned for commercial and areas zoned for housing. But which now leaves Palo Alto with a huge imbalance with too much land zoned for offices compared to that set aside for housing the workforce.
Perhaps it is time for a new moratorium on all new office developments and allow and encourage the replacement of older office buildings with new housing developments.
College Terrace
35 minutes ago
Small wonder certain issues don’t get the traction needed to move forward. A reasoned, calmly stated idea about forming a coalition to address issues critical to Palo Alto’s community of renters was derailed by a single angry post with the now predictable NIMBY accusation. Let’s retire NIMBY and YIMBY. Both are incendiary obstacles.