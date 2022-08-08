News

Longtime Ravenswood school district trustee will not seek reelection this fall

Ana Maria Pulido wants to explore other opportunities

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Mon, Aug 8, 2022
Ravenswood school board member Ana Maria Pulido, seen here in 2018, will not seek reelection this fall. Embarcadero Media file photo by Adam Pardee.

Ana Maria Pulido, who has served on the Ravenswood City School District board of trustees for over a decade, will not run for reelection this fall.

Pulido made the announcement at a June 23 board meeting, stating that community members who might be intimidated facing off against an incumbent would know the seat would be vacant.

So far two candidates, incumbents Tamara Sobomehin and Mele Latu, have decided to run for the three open seats on the Nov. 8 ballot, according to the San Mateo County Elections Office. No other candidates have pulled nomination papers to run.

Pulido said she wants to explore other opportunities, personally and professionally, outside of the school board. She joined the board in 2010 and is the spokesperson for the San Mateo County Community College District. She previously handled public relations for the Sequoia Union High School District. Before that, she was chief operating officer for local nonprofit One East Palo Alto.

"I feel like I've earned the opportunity to explore," said Pulido, who was born and raised in East Palo Alto. "I'm really looking forward to seeing someone fill this seat who is student-centered, family-centered, community-centered. I'm the only Latina on the board; I hope someone from my community comes and represents."

Pulido said she would love for Laura Nunez to run for the board. Nunez, a teacher who grew up in East Palo Alto, lost by a small margin when she ran in 2018.

Board Vice President Tamara Sobomehin said although she and Pulido often had different opinions on issues, Pulido's "heart is with the community."

Candidates for November election

The school board appointed Latu to fill the seat left vacant by Stephanie Fitch in 2020. Latu made an unsuccessful bid for the board prior to the appointment.

Sobomehin was elected to the board in 2018, running alongside Nunez on a reform slate called "Recharge Ravenswood," which sought to "inspire and facilitate renewed energy around the participants and policies of the Ravenswood district" while also acknowledging the ongoing, "often unseen" work of teachers and staff, Sobomehin told Palo Alto Weekly at the time.

Watch Pulido's announcement at the Ravenswood board's June 23 meeting:

Ravenswood City School District's June 28, 2022, Board of Trustees meeting.

