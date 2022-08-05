News

Power outage affects about 1,700 Palo Alto Utilities customers Friday afternoon

Electrical service disrupted in northern, eastern sections of the city

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

A power outage affecting about 1,700 customers was reported in Palo Alto shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 5, 2022. Screenshot courtesy Palo Alto Utilities.

About 1,700 Palo Alto Utilities customers are without power this afternoon due to an outage affecting the city's northern and eastern neighborhoods, according to the Utilities Department.

The service disruption started shortly after 3:30 p.m., according to the city's outage map. It was caused by a fallen tree branch that landed on power lines, the department said on Twitter. Service is expected to be restored for a majority of the impacted customers by 7 p.m.

Rinconada Library has been closed for the rest of the day as a result of the outage, according to the city.

Palo Alto police have asked the public to not call 911 or nonemergency numbers for the Police or Fire departments to avoid crowding phone lines. The city's emergency dispatchers don't have details on the outage, according to police.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

