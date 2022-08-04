Resident surprises alleged burglar caught in the act

Palo Alto police arrested a man Monday afternoon after he allegedly burglarized a Professorville home and fled when he was interrupted by a resident.
Officers responded to a 3:40 p.m. call from a man in his 70s reporting a burglary in progress at his home in the 1100 block of Ramona Street near Lincoln Avenue, police said in a press release.
The resident told police he had interrupted a man rifling through items in his living room and that the alleged burglar fled empty-handed when he saw the resident.
Officers responded and apprehended the alleged burglar, a 35-year-old San Jose resident, who had an outstanding warrant for a misdemeanor of resisting arrest in Santa Cruz County.
The 35-year-old man accessed the home through an unlocked front door, according to police. The resident heard the door open, found the man looking through his belongings and yelled at him, prompting the alleged burglar to flee.
Earlier that same day around 7:45 a.m., police had cited the man for trespassing in the 300 block of Kingsley Avenue, where he was found sleeping in a backyard, but released him after the resident opted not to make a private person's arrest for trespassing. He was also found with an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for vandalism, theft, trespass and resisting arrest in Sunnyvale. Police chose not to arrest the man on the Santa Cruz County warrant, which was not grounds for a citation release.
Editor's note: Palo Alto Online's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the district attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. Read our guidelines.
This is a police failure. I support the police, but it has to be said they failed to protect this resident and the community. They also failed the perpetrator: by ‘choosing’ not to take him away on multiple outstanding warrants, he carried on, and the elder resident would have had sound justification to use deadly force and possibly kill the man. See castle doctrine. CA Penal Code 198.5.
PAPD should account for their conduct here:
A warrant is a command from a court to law enforcement to bring a person in. They’re issued because a judge or grand jury has been convinced by a showing of evidence that there’s probable cause that the particular person has committed a crime; or the person has defied the court and failed to appear.
Did PAPD have discretion to 'choose' not to obey the issuing court on the multiple warrants for Darko? PAPD should answer.
If PAPD had proper discretion, why did PAPD misuse this discretion: the warrants were for trespass, theft, vandalism, resisting lawful authority. What was Darko doing in Palo Alto when PAPD came into contact? Trespass, exactly what the issued warrant recites. It was entirely foreseeable that Darko would continue the same arc. And was unreasonable to expect that issuing a citation (a ticket) to appear would have him appear. He had already defied lawful authority in several ways.
The public and City Council should demand an accounting from the PAPD, and change policy to bring in anyone PAPD run across who has outstanding warrants.
There is just too much brazen crime out there nowadays. Unprecedented. Crazy.
This is going to lead to people arming themselves, likely with tragic consequences.
Why aren't the police doing their jobs? What is the City Council doing about it?
The scary part of these crimes are that PAPD and paloaltoonline choose to not post a mug shot of these criminals. Especially when they are citied and released. Yes. Cited and let go on the spot. Help us out guys. We live here.
" I support the police, but it has to be said they failed to protect this resident and the community."
We have security cameras, motion detector lights and a burglar alarm installed at our home.
Though my wife is discouraging the notion, given these kinds of residential break-ins, it might be time to purchase a legal firearm.
The police are good at following-up on local crimes but they rarely prevent them.
No Alternatives sez, "Though my wife is discouraging the notion, given these kinds of residential break-ins, it might be time to purchase a legal firearm."
Don't do that. You'll either end up shooting your wife or have a criminal shoot you. Get a big dog. You'll have a friend for life and a great burglar alarm.