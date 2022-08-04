Resident surprises alleged burglar caught in the act

Palo Alto police arrested a man Monday afternoon after he allegedly burglarized a Professorville home and fled when he was interrupted by a resident.

Officers responded to a 3:40 p.m. call from a man in his 70s reporting a burglary in progress at his home in the 1100 block of Ramona Street near Lincoln Avenue, police said in a press release.

The resident told police he had interrupted a man rifling through items in his living room and that the alleged burglar fled empty-handed when he saw the resident.

Officers responded and apprehended the alleged burglar, a 35-year-old San Jose resident, who had an outstanding warrant for a misdemeanor of resisting arrest in Santa Cruz County.

The 35-year-old man accessed the home through an unlocked front door, according to police. The resident heard the door open, found the man looking through his belongings and yelled at him, prompting the alleged burglar to flee.