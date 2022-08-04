PUBLIC AGENDA: Military equipment policy; modified rules to build accessory dwelling units

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Aug. 8.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to approve the appointment of Andrew Binder as the city's police chief; approve the city's policy on military equipment; and consider a comment letter on the draft Environmental Impact Report for the San Francisco to San Jose segment of the proposed state high-speed rail system. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Aug. 8, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL RAIL COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to meet at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. A link to the agenda will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss the performance evaluations for the city manager, city attorney and city clerk and labor negotiations with the council-appointed officers. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to continue its discussion of a proposed ordinance to modify rules pertaining to construction of accessory dwelling units. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Aug. 10 in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. A link to the full agenda will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.