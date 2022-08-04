ArtLift projects invite community's contributions

The city of Palo Alto Public Art Program recently unveiled the latest group of projects to receive ArtLift microgrants. The program grew out of city efforts to foster connection and promote safe community engagement in order to counter the isolation of the pandemic. The 2022 ArtLift projects highlight both visual and performing arts, with temporary artworks and installations, as well as pop-up and scheduled performances. Projects are free and accessible to the public.

ArtLift projects will take place over roughly the next four months at locations throughout the city.

A number of the projects feature special events where the community can take part in the creation of a piece, including: workshops on Aug. 21 and 27 for the piece "Small Gestures," in which artist Victoria Heilweil leads participants through an exploration of ideas of value and beauty through postcard writing; and a series of drawing workshops Aug. 9-30 for "Mapping Palo Alto Together" by artist Perry Meigs where the process offers participants the opportunity to visualize how the patterns of their daily lives have changed over the course of the pandemic.

Artist Miguel Novelo's "Cinetero" transforms people's stories into live cinema on the spot, via a cargo bike trailer outfitted with video projection and sound equipment that creates a live sound and video feed, complete with ambient music and sound effects. Novelo will bring "Cinetero" to various city parks over the month of August and invite people to share their stories about Palo Alto, with the first stop on Aug. 6 at Mitchell Park.

Even the city's four-legged, furry or scaled denizens can take part in local art, with "Pets of Palo Alto: A Family Portrait Project," with arts professional Harriet Stern and photographer Federica Armstrong holding photo sessions for residents and their pets on weekends from Aug. 13 through Sept. 4. The photos will be displayed in an exhibit scheduled for October.