News

Software engineer Brian Hamachek joins Palo Alto City Council race

Candidate wants to reduce developers' sway over land-use decisions

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 1, 2022, 5:24 pm 0
Time to read: about 3 minutes

Brian Hamachek has strong feelings about Palo Alto's land-use policies.

Brian Hamachek is running for a seat on the Palo Alto City Council in the November 2022 election. Courtesy Brian Hamachek.

The software engineer and Palo Alto's newest City Council candidate opposed Castilleja School's redevelopment application, which the city approved earlier this year, and he believes developers in general have way too much sway over city leaders, he said Monday.

He hopes to change that by joining the council, which will have three seats open at the end of this year.

Though he hasn't served on any local boards or commissions, Hamachek said he's been following local politics for about 15 years, ever since he emailed council members with concerns about the traffic impacts of a Trader Joe's store that was getting built in Town & Country Village. The responses he received demonstrated to him the many nuances and variables that go into planning decisions and prompted him to apply to serve on the Planning and Transportation Commission.

Though he didn't win an appointment, Hamachek said he remained engaged in local issues, including the Castilleja project a few blocks from his home in Old Palo Alto. The council, he argued, was spurred to approve the project by threats of a lawsuit.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"I think that overall, developers have gotten a little too much power," Hamachek, 36, told this news organization. "We just kind of accepted the fact that projects will get approved."

On his campaign website, Hamachek argues that residents do not need to accept the "San Jose-ification of Palo Alto." It's up to the residents, not developers, to decide where housing should happen and how it looks.

"We need housing that is affordable for our firefighters, teachers and the other lower-income families that have always been an integral part of the fabric of Palo Alto," he wrote. "We do not need Santana Row style cookie-cutter 'luxury' apartment complexes, which prioritize density and profit over well-established aesthetics and community values."

As a tech professional who has worked for numerous startups before joining HP, Hamachek strongly believes in the power of technology to enhance civic life. In 2014, he was one of the judges who evaluated apps at the city's hackathon. Today, he supports the city's move to expand its small but profitable fiber network citywide, a project that the city has been exploring for two decades and will gradually unfold over the next few years.

"I really think that should be pursued," Hamachek said. "I think it's expensive but it's one of those projects that we don't even know the benefits of until it's built. And I think there will be tremendous benefits."

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

He feels the same way about grade separation at the rail tracks, particularly if it involves building a tunnel for trains — an alternative that the council had considered but ultimately rejected because of high costs.

Hamachek is less enthusiastic about a potential business tax, which the council is preparing to place on the November ballot. A new tax, he said, could hurt local businesses.

"I think in general, we need to be doing everything we can to support local businesses and not increase the burden on them," Hamachek said.

Hamachek is the seventh candidate to enter the council race. Joining him on the ballot will be Ed Lauing, chair of the Planning and Transportation Commission; Lisa Forssell, a member of the Utilities Advisory Commission and producer at the design studio at Apple; Hope Lancero, a medical researcher at Stanford University; Vicki Veenker, a patent attorney and mediator; Alex Comsa, a Realtor at Coldwell Banker; and Julie Lythcott-Haims, an author and former dean of freshmen at Stanford University.

Council members Tom DuBois and Eric Filseth are both terming out at the end of the year, while council member Alison Cormack is concluding her term and has opted not to see a second term.

Gennady Sheyner covers the City Hall beat in Palo Alto as well as regional politics, with a special focus on housing and transportation. Before joining the Palo Alto Weekly/PaloAltoOnline.com in 2008, he covered breaking news and local politics for the Waterbury Republican-American, a daily newspaper in Connecticut. Read more >>

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local city government news. Become a member today.
Join

Software engineer Brian Hamachek joins Palo Alto City Council race

Candidate wants to reduce developers' sway over land-use decisions

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 1, 2022, 5:24 pm

Brian Hamachek has strong feelings about Palo Alto's land-use policies.

The software engineer and Palo Alto's newest City Council candidate opposed Castilleja School's redevelopment application, which the city approved earlier this year, and he believes developers in general have way too much sway over city leaders, he said Monday.

He hopes to change that by joining the council, which will have three seats open at the end of this year.

Though he hasn't served on any local boards or commissions, Hamachek said he's been following local politics for about 15 years, ever since he emailed council members with concerns about the traffic impacts of a Trader Joe's store that was getting built in Town & Country Village. The responses he received demonstrated to him the many nuances and variables that go into planning decisions and prompted him to apply to serve on the Planning and Transportation Commission.

Though he didn't win an appointment, Hamachek said he remained engaged in local issues, including the Castilleja project a few blocks from his home in Old Palo Alto. The council, he argued, was spurred to approve the project by threats of a lawsuit.

"I think that overall, developers have gotten a little too much power," Hamachek, 36, told this news organization. "We just kind of accepted the fact that projects will get approved."

On his campaign website, Hamachek argues that residents do not need to accept the "San Jose-ification of Palo Alto." It's up to the residents, not developers, to decide where housing should happen and how it looks.

"We need housing that is affordable for our firefighters, teachers and the other lower-income families that have always been an integral part of the fabric of Palo Alto," he wrote. "We do not need Santana Row style cookie-cutter 'luxury' apartment complexes, which prioritize density and profit over well-established aesthetics and community values."

As a tech professional who has worked for numerous startups before joining HP, Hamachek strongly believes in the power of technology to enhance civic life. In 2014, he was one of the judges who evaluated apps at the city's hackathon. Today, he supports the city's move to expand its small but profitable fiber network citywide, a project that the city has been exploring for two decades and will gradually unfold over the next few years.

"I really think that should be pursued," Hamachek said. "I think it's expensive but it's one of those projects that we don't even know the benefits of until it's built. And I think there will be tremendous benefits."

He feels the same way about grade separation at the rail tracks, particularly if it involves building a tunnel for trains — an alternative that the council had considered but ultimately rejected because of high costs.

Hamachek is less enthusiastic about a potential business tax, which the council is preparing to place on the November ballot. A new tax, he said, could hurt local businesses.

"I think in general, we need to be doing everything we can to support local businesses and not increase the burden on them," Hamachek said.

Hamachek is the seventh candidate to enter the council race. Joining him on the ballot will be Ed Lauing, chair of the Planning and Transportation Commission; Lisa Forssell, a member of the Utilities Advisory Commission and producer at the design studio at Apple; Hope Lancero, a medical researcher at Stanford University; Vicki Veenker, a patent attorney and mediator; Alex Comsa, a Realtor at Coldwell Banker; and Julie Lythcott-Haims, an author and former dean of freshmen at Stanford University.

Council members Tom DuBois and Eric Filseth are both terming out at the end of the year, while council member Alison Cormack is concluding her term and has opted not to see a second term.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.