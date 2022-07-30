News

Police investigating after stabbing victim dies in East Palo Alto home

by Andrea Gemmet / Almanac

Uploaded: Sat, Jul 30, 2022, 3:44 pm 0

East Palo Alto police are asking for public cooperation as they investigate the fatal stabbing of a man in a home at Cooley Street on Friday night, July 29.

Police got a report of a stabbing victim inside a home in the 1900 block of Cooley Street at 11:12 p.m., Interim Chief Jeff Liu said in a statement released Saturday.

Officers said the victim, a 50-year-old man, died at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of his family

Anyone with information is asked to contact Acting Cmdr. Angel Sanchez at 650-853-3154.

Witnesses or tipsters may also contact the police department anonymously by emailing [email protected] or by texting or leaving a message at 650-409-6792.

