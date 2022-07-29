News

Palo Alto, East Palo Alto to host National Night Out events on Tuesday

Residents can join police, first responders for community-building event

by Miles Breen / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Jul 29, 2022, 9:51 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Julie Tannock, right, a K-9 officer for the Palo Alto Police Department, talks about her work as a K-9 officer and training Bohdan, a 2-year-old German Shepherd, during National Night Out on Aug. 6, 2019. Photo by Veronica Weber.

Palo Alto and East Palo Alto residents are invited to celebrate National Night Out with police officers this Tuesday. The local gatherings, among many planned across the country, aim to promote police relations with the community and "make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live," according to the event website.

The Palo Alto event, which will be hosted outside police headquarters on Forest Avenue, gives residents a "chance to chat with police officers and connect with the community," according to the city's Uplift Local newsletter. The celebration will feature popcorn, games and police cars on display for guests to understand police work.

The East Palo Alto Police Department hopes National Night Out will "help citizens get acquainted with their neighbors and work together toward a safer community," interim Police Chief Jeff Liu said in a recent community update. There will be nine separate National Night Out events across East Palo Alto hosted by churches, nonprofits and individuals.

This year's events mark the first time that either city has hosted a National Night Out event since before the pandemic. Palo Alto hosted gatherings in 2018 and 2019 after a 10-year hiatus. East Palo Alto had been a longtime participant in National Night Out for several years before COVID-19 halted the annual event.

Palo Alto residents and businesses are also encouraged to start their own celebrations and block parties in honor of National Night Out. Anyone planning to host a block party can register at cityofpaloalto.org.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

National Night Out will take place at the following locations:

Palo Alto:

• 200 block of Forest Avenue, 5-8 p.m., hosted by the Palo Alto Police Department.

• 800 block of Webster Street, 5-8 p.m., hosted by Channing House.

East Palo Alto:

• 400 block of Bell Street, 6-8 p.m., hosted by Elvira Macías.

• 1215 Laurel St., 6-8 p.m., hosted by Bruce Nash of Church of Christ.

• 1854 Bay Road, 6-8 p.m., hosted by Nakia Davis of WeHope.

• Newell Road (between Woodland Avenue and West Bayshore Road), 6-8 p.m., hosted by Ruben Abrica.

• 2400 block of Illinois Street, 6-8 p.m., hosted by Opal Harper.

• 2800 block of Illinois Street, 6-8 p.m., hosted by Sherry Falmer.

• 835 Runnymede St., 6-8 p.m., hosted by Pastor Robert Cowan.

• 200 block of Azalia Drive, 6-8 p.m., hosted by Ruthe Smith Wilkes.

• 1001 Beech St., 6-8 p.m., hosted by Waniya of Hope Horizon.

Are you hosting a National Night Out gathering in Palo Alto and want to see your event listed in this article? Send us an email at [email protected]

Meet the winners!

Meet the winners!

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important law enforcement news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Palo Alto, East Palo Alto to host National Night Out events on Tuesday

Residents can join police, first responders for community-building event

by Miles Breen / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Jul 29, 2022, 9:51 am

Palo Alto and East Palo Alto residents are invited to celebrate National Night Out with police officers this Tuesday. The local gatherings, among many planned across the country, aim to promote police relations with the community and "make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live," according to the event website.

The Palo Alto event, which will be hosted outside police headquarters on Forest Avenue, gives residents a "chance to chat with police officers and connect with the community," according to the city's Uplift Local newsletter. The celebration will feature popcorn, games and police cars on display for guests to understand police work.

The East Palo Alto Police Department hopes National Night Out will "help citizens get acquainted with their neighbors and work together toward a safer community," interim Police Chief Jeff Liu said in a recent community update. There will be nine separate National Night Out events across East Palo Alto hosted by churches, nonprofits and individuals.

This year's events mark the first time that either city has hosted a National Night Out event since before the pandemic. Palo Alto hosted gatherings in 2018 and 2019 after a 10-year hiatus. East Palo Alto had been a longtime participant in National Night Out for several years before COVID-19 halted the annual event.

Palo Alto residents and businesses are also encouraged to start their own celebrations and block parties in honor of National Night Out. Anyone planning to host a block party can register at cityofpaloalto.org.

National Night Out will take place at the following locations:

Palo Alto:

• 200 block of Forest Avenue, 5-8 p.m., hosted by the Palo Alto Police Department.

• 800 block of Webster Street, 5-8 p.m., hosted by Channing House.

East Palo Alto:

• 400 block of Bell Street, 6-8 p.m., hosted by Elvira Macías.

• 1215 Laurel St., 6-8 p.m., hosted by Bruce Nash of Church of Christ.

• 1854 Bay Road, 6-8 p.m., hosted by Nakia Davis of WeHope.

• Newell Road (between Woodland Avenue and West Bayshore Road), 6-8 p.m., hosted by Ruben Abrica.

• 2400 block of Illinois Street, 6-8 p.m., hosted by Opal Harper.

• 2800 block of Illinois Street, 6-8 p.m., hosted by Sherry Falmer.

• 835 Runnymede St., 6-8 p.m., hosted by Pastor Robert Cowan.

• 200 block of Azalia Drive, 6-8 p.m., hosted by Ruthe Smith Wilkes.

• 1001 Beech St., 6-8 p.m., hosted by Waniya of Hope Horizon.

Are you hosting a National Night Out gathering in Palo Alto and want to see your event listed in this article? Send us an email at [email protected]

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.