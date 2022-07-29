Palo Alto, East Palo Alto to host National Night Out events on Tuesday

Palo Alto and East Palo Alto residents are invited to celebrate National Night Out with police officers this Tuesday. The local gatherings, among many planned across the country, aim to promote police relations with the community and "make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live," according to the event website.

The Palo Alto event, which will be hosted outside police headquarters on Forest Avenue, gives residents a "chance to chat with police officers and connect with the community," according to the city's Uplift Local newsletter. The celebration will feature popcorn, games and police cars on display for guests to understand police work.

The East Palo Alto Police Department hopes National Night Out will "help citizens get acquainted with their neighbors and work together toward a safer community," interim Police Chief Jeff Liu said in a recent community update. There will be nine separate National Night Out events across East Palo Alto hosted by churches, nonprofits and individuals.

This year's events mark the first time that either city has hosted a National Night Out event since before the pandemic. Palo Alto hosted gatherings in 2018 and 2019 after a 10-year hiatus. East Palo Alto had been a longtime participant in National Night Out for several years before COVID-19 halted the annual event.

Palo Alto residents and businesses are also encouraged to start their own celebrations and block parties in honor of National Night Out. Anyone planning to host a block party can register at cityofpaloalto.org.