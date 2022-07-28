PUBLIC AGENDA: Initiatives to reduce airplane noise; proposed Sobrato deal

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Aug. 1.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to discuss initiatives to reduce airplane noise; hold a study session on a proposed deal with Sobrato Organization over 340 Portage Ave. and surrounding properties in the Ventura neighborhood; consider a proposal to subdivide a single-family lot at 1033 Amarillo Road into two lots; and consider resolutions for placing a business tax and a policy reaffirming revenue transfers from the gas utility on the November ballot. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Aug. 1, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss the city's plans relating to sea level rise. It will also consider preliminary results and financial projections for expansion of Palo Alto Fiber. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Aug. 3, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.