Festival closes with a show full of jazz stars, under the stars

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jul 28, 2022, 3:42 pm 0
Top vocalist Dianne Reeves closes the 50th anniversary Stanford Jazz Festival. Courtesy Stanford Jazz Workshop.

The 50th anniversary Stanford Jazz Festival comes to an epic conclusion with a show full of stars, under the stars, featuring multi-talented vocalist Dianne Reeves fronting both a quintet and a full jazz orchestra. Stanford Jazz Workshop and Stanford Live are teaming up to present this special festival finale, Saturday July 30, at Frost Amphitheater.

The multiple Grammy Award-winning Reeves, recognized in 2018 by the National Endowment for the Arts as a Jazz Master, has had a wide-ranging career performing with fellow artists and groups, from Sergio Mendes to Harry Belafonte, the Chicago Symphony to Wynton Marsalis — a testament to the versatility of her far-reaching vocal range.

She will be joined on stage by both and orchestra and a quintet, featuring Peter Martin, piano; Romero Lubambo, guitar; Rueben Rogers, bass; Terreon Gully, drums and Vince Mendoza, orchestra conductor and arranger.

The show opens with the Stanford Jazz Workshop 50th anniversary band, an all-star ensemble made up of trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire, drummer Eric Harland, saxophonist Joshua Redman, bassist Larry Grenadier, pianist Taylor Eigsti and saxophonist Yosvany Terry.

Listeners can bring a picnic from home or purchase a VIP table, which includes food and beverage service.

The show takes place July 30, 7:30 p.m. at Frost Amphitheater, Stanford. Tickets start at $15. For more information, visit stanfordjazz.org.

