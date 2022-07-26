Andrew Binder selected as new Palo Alto police chief

Acting Palo Alto Police Chief Andrew Binder has been selected to permanently take over the position, pending the City Council's approval on Aug. 8, the City Manager's Office announced on Tuesday.

Binder, who assumed the role as acting chief in June with the retirement of Robert "Bob" Jonsen, has 25 years of law enforcement experience in Palo Alto and San Jose. He served for 18 years with the city of San Jose and more than seven years in Palo Alto, City Manager Ed Shikada's office said in a statement.

Binder has held command-level, executive-leadership roles in Palo Alto, from lieutenant to captain, and he was assistant chief for two years before his assignment as acting chief. He was selected by Shikada to be chief after extensive community engagement and nationwide recruitment, according to the statement.

"I am very pleased to announce that following a robust recruitment process, one candidate clearly rose to the top for this critical leadership position. This selection has been one of our highest priorities and I look forward to presenting this decision to the City Council," Shikada said. "I am confident that Andrew's experience and leadership skills position him well to advance Palo Alto's public safety priorities; he also has the knowledge, commitment, and forward-thinking that aligns with the Palo Alto community."

Binder is a Bay Area native and holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice administration from San Jose State University and a master's degree in criminal justice from Arizona State University. He has completed the FBI National Academy for Law Enforcement Managers as well as the Executive Development Course from the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST), according to the statement.