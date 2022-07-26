Andrew Binder selected as new Palo Alto police chief

Acting Palo Alto Police Chief Andrew Binder has been selected to permanently take over the position, pending the City Council's approval on Aug. 8, the City Manager's Office announced on Tuesday.
Binder, who assumed the role as acting chief in June with the retirement of Robert "Bob" Jonsen, has 25 years of law enforcement experience in Palo Alto and San Jose. He served for 18 years with the city of San Jose and more than seven years in Palo Alto, City Manager Ed Shikada's office said in a statement.
Binder has held command-level, executive-leadership roles in Palo Alto, from lieutenant to captain, and he was assistant chief for two years before his assignment as acting chief. He was selected by Shikada to be chief after extensive community engagement and nationwide recruitment, according to the statement.
"I am very pleased to announce that following a robust recruitment process, one candidate clearly rose to the top for this critical leadership position. This selection has been one of our highest priorities and I look forward to presenting this decision to the City Council," Shikada said. "I am confident that Andrew's experience and leadership skills position him well to advance Palo Alto's public safety priorities; he also has the knowledge, commitment, and forward-thinking that aligns with the Palo Alto community."
Binder is a Bay Area native and holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice administration from San Jose State University and a master's degree in criminal justice from Arizona State University. He has completed the FBI National Academy for Law Enforcement Managers as well as the Executive Development Course from the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST), according to the statement.
"I am honored to continue to work with members of the police department, City Manager Shikada and the city's department heads and look forward to building on the progress we've made delivering public safety services to the community," Binder said in the statement. "The police department will continue addressing crime professionally and equitably, and focus on key areas such as accountability, communications and community engagement, and the wellness of our personnel. I am thrilled to continue to partner with the Palo Alto community and union leadership to further the important work of the department."
Binder will oversee a department with 125 full-time employees, including 86 sworn officers and a $40 million budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year. The department has eight divisions: field services, technical services, investigations, traffic services, parking services, police personnel services, animal services and administration. Palo Alto police respond to 55,000 calls for service annually, according to the city.
Shikada began recruitment for the new chief in January after Jonsen announced his plans to retire this summer. (Jonsen is currently in a runoff election for Santa Clara County sheriff against former sheriff's Capt. Kevin Jensen.)
Shikada's search for a new police chief involved holding multiple community listening sessions, including a meeting with the city's Human Relations Commission; reviewing online submissions; and having numerous conversations for input on the priorities and key skills for the job. Information on the selection process can be found at cityofpaloalto.org/policechiefselection.
Sixteen stakeholders, including residents, city leadership staff, public safety unions, police chiefs from other Bay Area cities and local representatives in business, faith, education and other groups took part in a separate panel interview process, the city noted. Panelists included:
• Don Austin, superintendent, Palo Alto Unified School District.
• Lt. Ben Becchetti, labor, Police Managers Association.
• Geo Blackshire, Palo Alto fire chief.
• Agent Christopher Correia, labor, Palo Alto Police Officers Association.
• Chantal Cotton Gaines, Palo Alto deputy city manager.
• Winter Dellenbach, community member.
• Erica Escalante, president, Buena Vista Residents Association.
• Annette Glanckopf, team leader, Palo Alto Emergency Services Volunteers;
• Hamilton Hitchings, community member.
• Meghan Horrigan-Taylor, Palo Alto chief communications officer.
• Chris Hsiung, Mountain View police chief.
• David Mineta, CEO, Momentum for Health.
• Daryl Savage, Human Relations Commission.
• John Shenk, CEO, Thoits Brothers.
• Kaloma Smith, Human Relations Commission chair.
• Shawny Williams, Vallejo police chief.
More information about the Police Department, including an annual report, is available at cityofpaloalto.org/police.
