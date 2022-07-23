Pedestrian dies in Palo Alto Caltrain collision

The southbound track of Caltrain through Palo Alto has been reopened early Saturday evening but at reduced speeds, following an incident in which a train struck an individual near East Meadow Drive.

Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman said trains will be single-tracking through the affected area until it is cleared.

The collision happened at approximately 4:47 p.m., when northbound train No. 253 collided with an individual near East Meadow Drive.

There were approximately 200 passengers on the train at the time of the collision, Lieberman said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office's Transit Police Bureau is investigating the incident.