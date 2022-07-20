News

Santa Clara County expands eligibility for monkeypox vaccine after receiving more doses

Public Health Department reports 23 probable, confirmed cases as of Tuesday

by Eli Walsh / Bay City News Foundation

This electron microscopic (EM) image depicted a monkeypox virion, obtained from a clinical sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. Santa Clara County has 23 probable and confirmed monkeypox cases as of July 19, 2022. Courtesy CDC/Cynthia S. Goldsmith via Public Health Image Library.

Santa Clara County said Tuesday that it has expanded eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine, making it available by appointment to people who meet certain criteria.

Before this week, the county had only made the vaccine available via invitation due to a lack of supply. The county of 1.9 million people, as of 2020, has only received roughly 1,600 doses of the Jynneos vaccine for smallpox and monkeypox as of Tuesday.

County residents can make an appointment for the vaccine if they have had direct contact with someone who is confirmed to have contracted monkeypox or if they are gay, bisexual or otherwise attracted to men and have a recent history of multiple sexual partners, participate in group sex, have had a bacterial sexually transmitted infection like chlamydia or syphilis in the past year or perform sex work.

"This approach prioritizes vaccinating people who are at highest risk first," said Dr. George Han, the deputy health officer with the county's Public Health Department. "We have partnered with LGBTQ+ community organizations, who are an important part of local response to monkeypox, and we are grateful for their leadership and honored by their collaboration with us."

Monkeypox is generally spread through skin-to-skin contact or bodily fluids via kissing, breathing at close range, sexual activity and sharing bedding or clothing. Health officials have stressed that the virus is not airborne like COVID-19 or the flu.

Symptoms can include a rash or sores on the skin anywhere on a patient's body. Contraction of the virus often begins with flu-like symptoms as well.

The virus has been confirmed globally in many men who identify as gay or bisexual, but public health officials have stressed that the virus is not exclusive to men who are attracted to men and anyone can contract monkeypox via close contact with an infected person.

As of Tuesday, the county has 23 probable and confirmed cases. According to the California Department of Public Health, the state has 356 probable and confirmed monkeypox cases as of Tuesday.

"As has been the case across the country, more vaccine is needed from the federal government supply to meet local demand as more individuals test positive and vaccine eligibility expands over time to everyone who needs it," Han said.

Should heterosexual individuals also consider getting vaccinated if they happen to associate with gay or bisexual men?

And should silverware and place settings be sterilized to prevent the spread of this horrid disease when entertaining guests of the LBGTQ persuasion?

[Portion removed.]

@Mildred Laskey...
I am not a public health official (just an LVN) but I would err on the side of precaution as an ounce of prevention is always worth a pound of cure.

Towels and sheets should be laundered in hot water and consider placing plastic on sofas and bedspreads if one is entertaining GBT guests for a weekend layover.

And wear disposable rubber gloves when carrying out these tasks.

This epidemic is relatively new and as the numbers of infected patients is increasing, best to play it safe.

"or otherwise attracted to men " .... A man's attraction to other men causes monkeypox? I'm with Mildred on this. Can this also be spread on doorknobs? Does the germ disappear when you put down the GQ magazine or whatever caused or allowed you to be attracted to a man? What level of attraction can cause you to be susceptible to the pox? Are kids immune to it? What are we doing to protect children from using facilities that people of unknown sexual persuasions may share?

