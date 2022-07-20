Rep. Jackie Speier arrested outside Supreme Court at abortion rights protest

Rep. Jackie Speier was one of two U.S. representatives from the Bay Area who were among 17 members of Congress and 35 people overall who were arrested Tuesday afternoon during an abortion rights protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.
Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, and Rep. Speier, D-San Francisco/San Mateo, were among those arrested as part of a group of demonstrators who were blocking a street near the Supreme Court building on Tuesday. Speier's district includes a portion of Menlo Park and parts of Woodside, and runs from San Francisco south to East Palo Alto on the Midpeninsula and San Gregorio on the Coastside.
They were arrested on suspicion of crowding, obstructing or incommoding, according to U.S. Capitol Police.
The protest comes after last month's Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which gave constitutional protections for pregnant people seeking an abortion across the nation and prompting some states to quickly ban abortions.
Lee wrote on social media in a post that shared photos, "One has a moral responsibility to push back against unjust laws. Today, I am standing up for reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy with the millions who have had their rights stripped away by inhumane policies."
Speier wrote on Twitter, "I've never been arrested before but I can hear the late congressman John Lewis imploring me to get in good trouble. We must be willing to speak out for patients who have the right to health care, and the fundamental right to bodily autonomy."
She also posted a video of her speaking at the protest, and chanting "We won't go back."
Other members of Congress arrested included Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, who shared on social media that Lee was the first person arrested at Tuesday's demonstration and that the members of Congress made it back in time for votes on bills later in the day.
Comments
Downtown North
18 hours ago
18 hours ago
When I was in DC in November, I was proudly arrested with MLK III and family and others for "incommoding the National Park Service" for not leaving 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue while petitioning the President to work to end the filibuster of the Voting Rights Acts: then 2 bills but now combined into H.R. 5746: the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act, which continues to be filibustered by 52 Senators instead of their exercising their right under Article 1.4 of the US Constitution to set federal uniform standards for places, times and manner of voting. Congress could answer with impactful legislation the Supreme Court's Plessy-like decisions including Shelby, Rucho and Brvovich AND stop voting suppression laws already passed by 19 states who have put up barriers to the ballot box and the integrity of our vote.
Good for Jackie Speier, a Congresswoman with spunk.
If only Senators Collins, Murkowski, Sinema, Manchin, Portman and Romney would be so loyal to their duty and their US Constitution pertaining to voting rights.
Portola Valley
14 hours ago
14 hours ago
I suspect that this highly publicized protest by various congress persons was more along the lines of a symbolic political demonstration to procure media exposure and accompanying photo-ops.
It has more to do with promoting pro-choice election candidates in the upcoming midterm elections.
Woodside
14 hours ago
14 hours ago
“Barbara Lee speaks for me” and all the others who were arrested in protesting the sham of a Supreme Court.
Thank you Jackie Speier too!
JLS Middle School
10 hours ago
10 hours ago
Symbolic, but necessary. EVERY congressperson should have been there, willing to be arrested. It's not their cronies who struck down decades of law, it's the SCOTUS. Anybody who opted out should be opted out in the voting booth next time they are up for re-election. And Manchin has got to go, regardless of where he pretends to stand on the issues.