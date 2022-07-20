Arts

Pace Gallery to close Palo Alto location

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Pace Gallery on Hamilton Avenue in downtown Palo Alto, seen in May 2018. Pace is closing its Palo Alto location and consolidating west coast operations at Pace's Los Angeles gallery, which opened this spring. A solo show of paintings by Brice Guilbert that opens on July 21 will be the last show in the space. Photo by Adam Pardee.

International art gallery group Pace Gallery is shuttering its Palo Alto location. A newsletter from the gallery, sent out on Tuesday, July 19, indicated that its latest exhibition, "Brice Guilbert: Fournez," will be the final show at the downtown Palo Alto space, located at 229 Hamilton Ave. The new show, a solo exhibition of paintings by Brice Guilbert, will open on Thursday, July 21, and is set to close Sept. 2.

"This presentation will also mark the final presentation at the gallery’s Palo Alto location as the gallery will be consolidating its operations on the west coast from its gallery in Los Angeles," the newsletter said.

Pace, which specializes in modern and contemporary works, opened its Palo Alto gallery in 2016, but had begun establishing a presence in the community in 2015 with a pop-up location, according to Adriana Elgarerresta, Pace's director of public relations.

When asked for comment on the closure, Pace Gallery provided a statement from Pace CEO Marc Glimcher.

In the statement, Glimcher said that the gallery had built "strong and lasting relationships" with local artists, collectors and other institutions and that engaging with the local technology industry had made a significant impact on the gallery and accelerated Pace's work with experiential (sometimes called immersive or interactive) art.

"Through connecting with new collectors from the technology and financial industries, we worked hand-in-glove with individuals to build many private art collections from scratch and staged meaningful programming through partnerships with Stanford and local educational institutions," Glimcher's statement said.

"Since opening our flagship west coast gallery in Los Angeles earlier this year, we have found the large and diverse arts community there, along with the spreading of the technology industry into Los Angeles, has enabled us to continue engaging collectors from across California and the Pacific Northwest through our LA program," the statement said.

Pace opened its Los Angeles gallery in April. Other locations include the gallery's headquarters in New York, as well as London, Geneva, Seoul, Hong Kong, as well as East Hampton, New York, and Palm Beach, Florida.

"Brice Guilbert: Fournez" is on view July 21-Sept. 2 at Pace Gallery, 229 Hamilton Ave., Palo Alto. For more information, visit pacegallery.com.

