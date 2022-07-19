Condo development eyed for Country Inn Motel site in south Palo Alto

A new housing development with 55 condominiums, six townhomes and six accessory dwelling units could go up on the southern tip of Palo Alto under a proposal being pitched by developer Toll Brothers.
Like several other recent developers, including the plan to replace Creekside Inn in the Barron Park neighborhood, the proposal for 4345 El Camino Real is banking on a conversion of the commercial site to "planned home zoning," a designation that allows home builders to exceed local development standards. Palo Alto introduced the new zoning designation in 2020 but has yet to see any projects get built through the highly discretionary process.
If approved, the Toll Brothers project would span two El Camino Real properties on either side of Cesano Court, according to project plans. The condominium building would replace Country Inn Motel on a parcel immediately next to the city's borders with Mountain View and Los Altos.
The other El Camino Real parcel would feature six, three-story townhomes, each with an attached accessory dwelling unit. The residences would stand on a commercial site currently occupied by Massage Envy. The townhomes would feature roof terraces, front stoops, balconies and ground-level green space for landscape and gardens, according to the application.
"This project will provide unique high-quality buildings and spaces consistent with the highest building standards of Toll Brothers," the plans state.
Like other "planned home zoning" projects, this one would exceed the city's typical zoning rules. The condominium building would be about 60 feet tall, exceeding the city's 50-foot height limit. And the residential density would be 56 dwellings per acre, which is higher than Palo Alto's typical standard of 40 dwellings for high-density multifamily districts.
While far less ambitious than the Creekside Inn proposal, which consists of 382 apartments, the Toll Brothers project similarly represents a litmus test for the City Council as it considers exemptions to the city's height limit, which has been around since early 1970s.
To make the case for its proposed height, Toll Brothers is pointing to similar projects in Mountain View and Los Altos, next to the project site. These include a 65-foot-tall residential development just south of the proposed condominium building, on the Mountain View portion of El Camino Real, and a planned 63-foot-tall housing project across El Camino Real, in Los Altos' jurisdiction.
"Toll Brothers is also arguing that flexibility with density regulation is "necessary and suggested by staff with the goal of providing more housing in Palo Alto." The 67 dwellings that the developer plans to build will "help to address the City's housing needs and improve the City's jobs-housing balance," the application states.
Because the sites are currently zoned for commercial use, Toll Brothers would require a zone change, which gives the council broad discretion to deny the project or require revisions. At the same time, it is consistent with the city's effort to rezone commercial and industrial sites for residential use, a key strategy as Palo Alto strives to meet a regional mandate for 6,086 new dwellings by 2031.
The proposed dwellings would be targeted toward families. The six townhomes would each have three bedrooms and an average size of 2,559 square feet, according to project plans. The six accessory dwelling units would have an average size of 420 square feet. The five-story condominium building would have 12 one-bedroom units, 35 two-bedroom units and eight three-bedroom units, according to project plans.
As a "planned home zoning" project, the proposal would be subject to a pre-screening hearing in front of the council. The hearing will allow council members to offer initial comments before the developer decides whether to file a formal application.
Comments
South of Midtown
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
How many of the apartments would be below market? Do not let any development avoid its responsibilities for below market units by "building them elsewhere" or contributing money.
Downtown North
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Good move. Most of those non-descript motels along ECR in Barron Park should be demolished to make way for mixed-use, high-rise dwellings.
Most importantly is to have a sizable number of these new dwellings applicable to Section 8 vouchers which will ease the housing shortage in PA for low-income inhabitants.
Palo Alto is no longer a community reserved for the wealthy
College Terrace
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Marie, the article clearly states this housing will be Condominiums. These are for Families and will be purchased.
This is great new as home buyers can begins to gain wealth instead of poring money down the rental market.
Leland Manor/Garland Drive
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
The Country Inn is one of the lower-tiered Barron Park motels and will not be missed.
A condo complex on its soon-to-former site is a good idea and will help ease the Palo Alto housing shortage.
"Most of those non-descript motels along ECR in Barron Park should be demolished to make way for mixed-use, high-rise dwellings."
Concurring.
Except for accommodating outside visitors attending Stanford football games and graduation ceremonies, or occasional business travelers, they serve no real purpose.
The ECR section in Barron Park is well-suited for a number of San Antonio Road type mixed-use complexes.
All that needs to be preserved is a gas station and maybe some fast food outlets.
Downtown North
19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago
I think anyone who sits on the City's Planning and Transportation Commission should recuse themselves when voting on issues related to their own personal neighborhoods where they own property or their immediate family owns property (son/daughter/mother/father/sister/brother/husband/wife).
For instance, Bryna Chang is on the City Planning and Transportation Commission an she lives in the South of Midtown neighborhood. People have likely noticed how there is a lot of traffic calming improvements all along Charleston Road and Louis Road. One assumes it's because Hoover elementary and Ohlone schools are there. But if one takes a closer look, Stanford Avenue which has several preschools and 2 elementary schools (Escondido and Nixon) do not have half the traffic calming road changes Charleston (with it's tiny elementary school) has.
They took a 4 lane road that comes off of 101 and changed it to a single lane road going North and South. Meanwhile Stanford Ave that has a university campus and a Palo Alto neighborhood (College terrace) with multiple schools and preschools has negligible speed bumps and traffic speeds along Stanford ave at break neck speed.
I think each of the planning commissioner's motives an votes and decisions for their own personal neighborhood should be scrutinized. Move all the high density condos to where they don't live and own homes, and add more and more roundabout circles, speed bumps, and remove traffic lanes anywhere near their homes.
Planning commissioners should not vote or have a say anywhere near where they live or own property.