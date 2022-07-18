Lisa Forssell makes it official. She is running for Palo Alto City Council

Lisa Forssell, who has spent the past six years on the city's Utilities Advisory Commission, announced Monday that she is preparing to make the leap to the City Council.

Forssell, a former manager at Pixar Animation Studios who currently works as a producer in the design studio at Apple, is seeking to occupy one of three council seats up for grabs in November. She has already secured endorsements from Mayor Pat Burt, former Mayor Larry Klein and council member Alison Cormack, who is stepping down at the end of the year after opting not to seek a second term.

Council members Tom DuBois and Eric Filseth also will be leaving the seven-member council, with each terming out after eight years of service.

Forssell said in the announcement that she is "honored to have the support of a wide array of local leaders" in her bid for council. If elected, she will help implement many of the initiatives that she had worked on as a member and past chair of the utilities commission, including the city's conversion to smart meters, the expansion to the dark fiber network, an upgrade of the city's electric grid and Palo Alto's ambitious effort to reduce carbon emissions by 80% by 2030, with 1990 as the baseline.

"I know the power that local government has to affect change that matters. I am running because I want our city to be sustainable, affordable, and welcoming for all," Forssell said. "As a Palo Alto council member, I will dedicate myself to making our city a place where all generations thrive."