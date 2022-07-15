The final primary election results are in for Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County has released the final results from the June primary election. Two candidates have been certified for a runoff this November in the pivotal race for Santa Clara County sheriff, the incumbent district attorney has won another term and board members of Santa Clara Valley Water District now face term limits, according to the county Registrar of Voters.

The registrar's office certified the statewide direct primary election results on July 7, in which 357,848 voters, or 35.72% out of 1,001,798 registered voters, casted ballots. The county’s turnout was slightly higher than the statewide voter turnout of 33.1%, the registrar's office said in a press release.

In the sheriff's race, retired Palo Alto police Chief Robert "Bob" Jonsen received 31.98% of the vote and retired county sheriff's Capt. Kevin Jensen closed in on his heels with 30.48%. The two will face off in the Nov. 8 general election.

Sheriff supervising Sgts. Christine Nagaye and Sean Donte Allen received 19.34% and 13.84% of votes respectively for sheriff. Anh Colton, who has been charged with perjury for misrepresenting required qualifications for the job, received 4.9%.

In other county races, incumbent District Attorney Jeff Rosen beat out his competitors by garnering 55.88% of the vote to win the majority. Former Deputy District Attorney Daniel Chung received 24.39% and Sajid Khan, a county public defender, obtained 19.72% of the vote.