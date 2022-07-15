News

The final primary election results are in for Santa Clara County

Sheriff's race heads to a November runoff, the district attorney wins another term and Valley Water's Measure A narrowly passes

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Time to read: about 2 minutes

Voting stations set up at the Mitchell Park voting center in Palo Alto on June 7, 2022. Photo by Miles Breen.

Santa Clara County has released the final results from the June primary election. Two candidates have been certified for a runoff this November in the pivotal race for Santa Clara County sheriff, the incumbent district attorney has won another term and board members of Santa Clara Valley Water District now face term limits, according to the county Registrar of Voters.

The registrar's office certified the statewide direct primary election results on July 7, in which 357,848 voters, or 35.72% out of 1,001,798 registered voters, casted ballots. The county’s turnout was slightly higher than the statewide voter turnout of 33.1%, the registrar's office said in a press release.

In the sheriff's race, retired Palo Alto police Chief Robert "Bob" Jonsen received 31.98% of the vote and retired county sheriff's Capt. Kevin Jensen closed in on his heels with 30.48%. The two will face off in the Nov. 8 general election.

Sheriff supervising Sgts. Christine Nagaye and Sean Donte Allen received 19.34% and 13.84% of votes respectively for sheriff. Anh Colton, who has been charged with perjury for misrepresenting required qualifications for the job, received 4.9%.

In other county races, incumbent District Attorney Jeff Rosen beat out his competitors by garnering 55.88% of the vote to win the majority. Former Deputy District Attorney Daniel Chung received 24.39% and Sajid Khan, a county public defender, obtained 19.72% of the vote.

Voters also approved Measure A, term limits for members of the Santa Clara Valley Water District, by a simple majority of 50.56%. The vote authorizes an amendment to the district's ordinance that limits board members to no more than four consecutive terms and establishes four-year term limits. But the vote was close: 49.44% of ballots stated "no" on the measure.

The official vote canvass completes the certified counting of all qualified ballots. Any discrepancies were resolved through canvassing of official election materials and the voting system, the registrar's office said in a July 7 statement.

The office also conducted a manual tally of 1% of the total number of precincts as part of the official canvass. The official election results and detailed reports focusing on turnout by precinct, referred to as the Statement of Votes Cast, can be found by visiting the Registrar of Voters' website. The website includes the final results of seven local measures and votes for all other candidates who appeared on the ballot.

More information about elections in Santa Clara County can be found at sccvote.org or by contacting the Registrar of Voters' office at 408-299-VOTE (8683) or toll-free at 866-430-VOTE (8683).

Sue Dremann is a veteran journalist who joined the Palo Alto Weekly in 2001. She is a breaking news and general assignment reporter who also covers the regional environmental, health and crime beats. Read more >>

