Webb telescope is lightyears ahead of Hubble. A NASA Ames scientist explains why.

The first image revealed from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope earlier this week isn't just the deepest and sharpest infrared glimpse that humans have of the distant universe so far. It's also a peek at 4.6 billion years into the past.
"Whenever we look at a picture of something in the universe, we are looking back in time, because light travels at a finite speed," NASA Ames Astrophysicist Dr. Thomas P. Greene, a co-investigator on the NIRCam and MIRI science instruments of the Webb Telescope, told the Voice in an interview. "Space is big, light is fast, but it's not infinitely fast."
Light from the moon is delayed about 2.5 seconds, Greene said. When you look up at the sun, you're seeing what the center of our solar system looked like nine minutes ago. But the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, known as Webb's First Deep Field and whose images were revealed to the public by President Joe Biden on July 11, is almost incomprehensibly old.
"The images really span a lot of different astrophysical environments, all the way from right after the Big Bang," Greene said. "Those are the really distant ones," like SMACS 0723.
Webb isn't the first telescope to show us galaxies from right after the universe's creation. The NASA Hubble Space Telescope revealed stars that are as ancient as 13 billion years old. What makes Webb remarkable is how it's bringing these galactic formations into focus — and the speed at which it's doing so.
"It's got about five times the area of its mirror (compared to) Hubble, so that means it collects five times as much light," Greene said, making Webb's images far sharper.
And while Hubble can capture infrared light at about three times redder than the human eye can see, Greene said, Webb captures light that's 30 times redder, revealing cosmic cliffs, clusters of millions of glittering young stars and distant planets in sharper detail than ever before.
Webb also works faster, thanks to its location. While Hubble orbits the Earth, Webb will orbit the Sun, about a million miles away from our home planet.
"The images show in just a few hours about the same depth that Hubble went to in weeks of observations of the deep, distant universe," Greene said. "The expansion in the wavelength, or the color range, also allows us to see many more molecules in the atmospheres of planets. Where Hubble gave us a little peek about what was going on in the universe, this is going to give us a lot more information and fundamental understanding."
The images revealed so far are just a sliver of what Webb will deliver over the next couple decades and beyond.
"It's sort of like if you go to a winery, they'll give you a little bit to taste. Just a splash in your glass," Greene said. "That's what we're getting here. We're not getting the full bottle. This is really showing what's to come with Webb. We've got maybe up to 20 years or more of observations coming out of it."
A nearly deadly embarrassment to NASA, the "huge" primary mirror of Hubble was both incorrectly ground and too also thin for its mounting assembly, no design changes were made to the complex assembly to compensate for them, the errors were not caught by OPTICALLY TESTING THE FINAL ASSEMBLY (an inconceivably ignorant engineering mistake), and NASA launched this bad primary mirror into space where it couldn't be replaced. Early images by Hubble were useless for its intended mission. After a lot of career- and pension-threatening embarrassing negative publicity, NASA management finally 'fessed up and said the Hubble optics were at fault (for deliberately vague unspecified reasons) and predictable & cowardly never took the blame for their gross screw-ups. NASA couldn't change the main mirror's defects, so they replaced several secondary replaceable optical modules in a brilliant 1993 rescue mission.
I knew the ex-Lockheed systems engineer and a near genius, who designed the most important optical module that needed to be replaced. Since NASA didn't even know (WHY!!!???) exactly what the errors were or how bad they were, he couldn't use standard fixed optics. He had to design a module using an adaptive optics secondary mirror to minimize, but not eliminate, Hubble's primary mirror's highly flawed vision of the Universe. This is probably one of the first successful uses of adaptive optics except maybe in classified military surveillance satellites. To be simple, adaptive optics in this case meant using a mirror consisting of many small segments, each of which could be manipulated independently under computer control to optimize the focus of the image coming out of the module. Adaptive optics has been incorporated in the James Webb satellites multiple mirrors, to a stunningly great effect.
He told me: "I did my very best, but Hubble would have been far better if the idiots had made and tested it right the first time." And he did damned well.