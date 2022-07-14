PUBLIC AGENDA: Discussions on proposals for transitional housing complex, parklet program

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of July 18.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council has no meetings scheduled this week.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to discuss the proposed transitional housing complex at 1237 San Antonio Road and the proposed permanent parklet program. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, in the Council Chambers at City Hall. A link to the full agenda will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 965 6189 1491.