East Palo Alto to tow RVs and expand housing options

After moving to East Palo Alto in December 2020, Christopher Kao took to running on the Bay Trail as a way to exercise and meet neighbors as he familiarized himself with his new community. To avoid ongoing construction on Bay Road, Kao accessed the trail from his home on Pulgas Street by using Weeks Street.
That all changed this spring when RVs began parking along the street. Trash and increased pollution from the vehicles made Kao feel unsafe, so he decided to avoid Weeks.
Kao is not alone: East Palo Alto residents living near Weeks and other popular RV parking areas have spent the past two years coexisting alongside unhoused community members as conditions from the pandemic worsened the already tense housing crisis. Residents on and near Weeks voiced concerns and complaints to city council members about pollution and garbage on the street as a result of the vehicles' constant presence. Photos show trash, large bags and unusable or broken items strewn from the sidewalk to the road.
Following months of coordination, San Mateo County officials and local organizations acting as service providers and the city's Public Works department launched an effort to rid public spaces of trash without leaving unhoused individuals no place to stay. From March to early June, cleanup efforts took place in six locations, starting at two San Francisquito Creek sites and Bay Road. After the project was completed in Bell Street Park on May 24, crews carried out final cleanings at Cooley Landing and on Weeks.
Unhoused residents of the Bell Street encampment were either offered housing vouchers beforehand or day-of the cleanup, as the city worked with local shelters to open up beds.
Kao expressed his happiness about the noticeable difference in the community's use of Bell Street Park after the cleanups.
"I see kids playing there now," he said. "There were like five or six kids; that was something I never saw before."
In addition to cleanup efforts, the East Palo Alto City Council approved on June 7 a resolution that works to find a more permanent solution for RVs currently on the streets.
Starting on July 15, the city will begin towing oversize vehicles in accordance with the law for the first time since the pandemic began. To develop infrastructure to create longer-term housing solutions, the city also is planning the expansion of its RV Safe Parking program through April 2023 and the development of what will be called the Master Temporary Use Permit ("Master TUP") Program. The latter will give grants to subsidize permit fees so that participating property owners can provide various types of shelter for those in RVs, similar to the permanent structures that currently exist through nonprofits.
The city worked with the nonprofits WeHOPE and LifeMoves to create an RV Safe Parking Program, which started in 2019 and operates a space on Bay Road with a capacity for 20 oversize vehicles, providing unhoused individuals with safe parking, showers, toilets and other amenities and support services.
While there is a stated goal to have more RV Safe Parking spots available as towing begins, interim City Manager Patrick Heisinger told the council on June 7 that there are no guarantees, hence the hope that property owners will be enticed by the ease of the Master TUP program to shelter unhoused people.
The goal of Master TUP is to make it easier for interested applicants to get information about the permit process, which will be streamlined and treated as a high priority by the city. Ideally, the program would make it significantly easier and less bureaucratic to host RVs on one's property, opening up the amount of space available as vehicles begin getting displaced.
"One of the main goals of creating this specific application," Housing and Economic Development Manager Rachel Horst said, "is just to speed things up from getting what we need as a reviewing agency to be able to approve the application."
The application was created in collaboration with Menlo Fire and East Palo Alto's Planning, Housing, and Building divisions and asks applicants to provide the details of their proposed site. As an incentive, Horst stated that staff members are recommending that the city reimburse the $10,375 permit fee, which usually falls to the applicant.
Navigating the balance between supporting unhoused individuals and maintaining an agreeable living environment for community residents is not a new issue for East Palo Alto community members, nor does the city's latest strategy present a straightforward solution.
At the council meeting, two East Palo Alto residents voiced their opinions. Both expressed their gratitude for the cleanup that occurred at Bell Street Park, with one stating that her organization was excited to host a soul-food party at the now-available location.
Resident Q Smith spoke to the importance of finding a healthy solution despite the difficult learning process and thanked Heisinger for providing alternative ideas.
"Being transparent and educating the city's residents is really important," Smith said, "and the few people that I've spoken with appreciate the fact that we are doing something for ... the less fortunate and unhoused."
Smith went on to say that everyone in the community is important and deserves help, echoing comments made by public officials.
"People matter," Smith said. "They're in the city with us. Just like we save the whales and the beaches and all that stuff, we need to save each other. Thank you for again keeping in mind that people matter, we matter, everybody matters."
Heisinger spoke to the empathy of the residents as problems have proliferated.
"In other communities," he said, "the second an RV parks on the street, you have people calling and complaining. That's not how it is here. The residents here know people are in need of a better housing situation. They're not trying to make their lives any tougher, but they're saying 'We need to live here as well.'"
In mid-June, Kao's strong feelings about public infrastructure in his community led him to run for and be appointed as East Palo Alto's Public Works and Transportation commissioner. Looking to the future, Kao said he remains optimistic about Weeks due to the positive impact of policy changes and cleanup efforts. Despite the cleanup this spring, roughly seven RVs remain parked on Weeks, complete with open hoods and laundry hung on nearby fences, but Kao is hoping that one day Weeks will be clean, and he'll feel safe enough to run on it again.
Comments
Green Acres
10 hours ago
10 hours ago
This story touches indirectly on an aspect of local on-street RV camping that saps community support -- the "pollution". Many such RVs are surrounded not just by junk, but by trash strewn about and even hazardous/bodily waste. Photos I have seen of Depression-era "Hooverville" shantytowns by contrast show well-tended, neat (if ramshackle) shacks and plots.
College Terrace
10 hours ago
10 hours ago
I agree with Mondoman comment above. It's one thing to be unhoused and living in an RV, it's another thing to throw trash around. That shows a complete disregard for your surroundings and neighbors.
East Palo Alto
9 hours ago
9 hours ago
I live directly in back of the RVs that were parking on Weeks Street and all of the neighbors are happy to see them go. We have seen drug dealing, prostitution, drive by shooting, assaults, and multiple burglaries of nearby houses committed by the people living in the RVs. This is on top of the human feces and piles of garbage found near the RVs. It is important to note that the RV residents are not from East Palo Alto, and moved here only to take advantage of EPA's lax enforcement. EPA needs to take a firm stand against outside people moving into our community and acting like there are no limits to their bad behavior.
Leland Manor/Garland Drive
9 hours ago
9 hours ago
So when will Palo Alto start doing the same?
East Palo Alto
9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Aliana, thank you for taking the time to hear my story and to share it. I just wanted to write an update that very recently the RV's have been relocated and Weeks Street has been mostly cleaned up. There are still some amounts of trash. I do sympathize with people needing a home and I remember in January 2021 I had stopped by the temporary RV Safe Parking site on Bay Road & Clarke and shown some support and talked to Pastor Baines and others involved in that project.
Moving forward, there is still a lot of opportunity for improvement on streets like Weeks in the city. Water often pools there during the rainy season because of a lack of storm drains, which hopefully will get installed when and if the adjacent empty lots on Weeks are developed in the future.
I have been using Weeks multiple times a week ever since the RV clean up, and I have been using it socialize and meet people. Two nights ago I met an elderly asian man who I always see walking on the trails every day. We met in the middle of Weeks Street as we were walking to the Bay Trail, and I got to hear about some of his life stories. It's been really great seeing others using Weeks Street again and its access to one of East Palo Alto's greatest public parks - the San Francisco Bay Trail - makes it a conduit for East Palo Alto residents to socialize and grow closer as a community.
Community Center
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
I wonder if the City of Mountain View is aware that starting on July 15, EPA will begin towing oversize vehicles in accordance with the law for the first time since the pandemic began. City of Mountain View DELAYED removing over-sized vehicles to AUGUST, (despite the mandate of the voters) so no doubt we will see an influx coming to MV soon. Continental Circle behind PAMF in Mtn View is worse than ever.
East Palo Alto
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
It’s be great if RVs move out of here to Mountain View since so many of our influx were from Mountain View. Take responsibility for your own.
Crescent Park
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
I like to think of the RVs as modern day covered wagons passing through town.
Some remain while others move on.
And like the early pioneers, many are in search of the promised land.
JLS Middle School
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Homelessness has been a thing since before time began. I don't know what the solution IS but I know what it is NOT -- criticizing people for lacking housing is a systemic problem all over the US. The numbers spiked during the 2008 sub prime mortgage fiasco, which led many homebuilders to fold up their tents and learn to be baristas. There has been a measurable increase in lack of housing nationwide since then. When I read in articles like this that say people were given housing vouchers before being forced to move off their piece of asphalt, I know what a voucher means. It means the city and county gave lip service to a growing problem without providing relief. A voucher has limits. First, there's the income limit. Many people who have to choose between housing or a car payment (even if it's just gas and upkeep), most will choose the car expenses, because they can't afford both. Their income is often too high to qualify for section 8, no matter who's handing out the voucher. Then there's the issue of the FMR -- fair market rent. For 2022, the FMR went DOWN in Santa Clara county, despite the soaring cost of rents. All I know for sure is there aren't any decent rentals that fall within the amount HUD will pay toward rent. So there is a delicate balance that homeless people are constantly tipping to one side or the other, but no closer to secure housing. Even if you find a rental that is barely within the rent limit, guess what happens next year. The landlord can raise the rent by 10% and the FMR *never* goes up 10% in any zip code. So BOOM. Homeless again. Somebody -- ANYBODY -- tell me you received the relocation allowance that's part of the Palo Alto ordinances. I don't believe it's enforced. SM County has similar ordinances. We need a national freeze on rent for at least two years. To give the nation 2 years to build more housing, and to allow people to rest for a minute before they are rent-gouged again and forced back onto the streets.