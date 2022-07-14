Boichik Bagels lures community investors to prepurchase thousands of bagels

Most of the funds from the Bagel Bucks and the bond offering will support the construction of Boichik's West Berkeley bagel plant, an approximately $5 million project that will produce the raw dough for each retail store (the dough will then be boiled and baked at each location) and for bake-and-freeze bagels intended for wholesale (the frozen bagels are already available at limited locations including Bianchini's Market and Piazza's Fine Foods.) According to Winston, producing the dough is a technical endeavor that lends itself well to automation.

The Foodist wrote about Boichik Bagels in January , when Winston first announced a West Berkeley bagel plant and upcoming retail location in Palo Alto's Town & Country Village, which is set to open this fall. She's now raising capital from local residents through two different mechanisms: "Bagel Bucks," gift cards offered at a discounted price ("bagel futures," in Winston's words), and a $1 million bond offering conducted on SMBX , a crowdfunding site that pays interest to backers and has hosted campaigns from other Bay Area food businesses, including Poppy Bagels and Pyro's Pastrami. Bagel Bucks can be purchased in increments of up to $3,500, and the SMBX campaign has already raised over $200,000 after beginning on June 23.

Boichik Bagels founder Emily Winston is eyeing a bagel plant and wholesale business, and community members are shelling out thousands of dollars to support the construction of her bagel empire.

"It definitely is daunting, but it just feels like everything has fallen into place." Winston said.

Winston, who initially started out baking just a few bagels each day, said she appreciates the overwhelming support that has allowed her business to grow.

Winston begin baking bagels in her home 10 years ago. Her house turned into a destination for East Coast transplants and anyone craving the taste of a New York bagel until she opened her first storefront in Berkeley in 2019.

The factory also will serve bagels onsite. Winston hopes that guests will be enthralled by the automated assembly line that will form up to 12,000 bagels an hour and resemble the open kitchens at Krispy Kreme.

About half a million dollars will be spent on refrigeration, as Winston believes that if bagels can't be enjoyed fresh, they are at their best frozen and reheated. That's why she's selling frozen bagels at grocery stores. "I can't stand bagels sitting in plastic bags at room temperature. It makes me twitch," she said.

Boichik Bagels lures community investors to prepurchase thousands of bagels

Retail location at Palo Alto's Town & Country Village set to open this September