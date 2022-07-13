Nicole Chiu-Wang declares run for Palo Alto school board, incumbent Ken Dauber won't seek reelection

"Like so many other young families, my husband and I chose to raise our children in Palo Alto because of the excellent public schools here," Chiu-Wang said in a press release. "We are incredibly privileged to have access to this caliber of K-12 public education and I believe with that privilege comes a duty to tackle the tough, systemic problems that are preventing many children in our community from reaching their full potential both in school and after they graduate."

Chiu-Wang lives in Palo Alto's Midtown neighborhood with her husband and two young sons. Her older child will begin transitional kindergarten in the Palo Alto school district this fall, Chiu-Wang told the Weekly. This is her first time running for public office, she said.

Dauber told the Weekly that he doesn't plan to run again after serving two consecutive four-year terms. Dharap, first elected in 2018 , confirmed that he does plan to run for reelection. He is endorsing Chiu-Wang's candidacy, along with fellow current board members Jennifer DiBrienza and Jesse Ladomirak, according to Chiu-Wang's website . Santa Clara County Supervisor Susan Ellenberg also is listed as endorsing Chiu-Wang.

The two seats on the Palo Alto Unified School District Board of Education currently held by Ken Dauber and Shounak Dharap are up for reelection on Nov. 8.

Palo Alto parent, lawyer and startup founder Nicole Chiu-Wang announced on Wednesday that she plans to run for a seat on the school district's board this November, with priorities including improving mental health services and investing in early childhood education.

Chiu-Wang works at Google where she leads the trust and safety team for an advertising product that serves small- and medium-sized businesses. She joined Google after spending four years of running Boon + Gable, a venture capital-backed fashion technology startup that she co-founded.

"It is not lost on me that I am an Asian American woman running for a seat on a board that hasn't had an Asian American woman board member in over a decade, during a time where AAPI hate crimes are on the rise. … Representation matters — it matters for the needs of all members of our community to be heard and for our children to see leaders that look like them," Chiu-Wang said in the press release.

Her other goals include inspiring students to "own their futures" by giving them the tools to explore and pursue their passions, as well as expanding how schools educate students and measure their progress beyond standardized tests.

Chiu-Wang also wants to improve students' mental health, which she said includes having access to health care professionals, putting more supportive adults on campuses, improving students' sleep and reducing unnecessary academic pressure.

One of her goals is to focus on investing in early childhood education, which she says on her website is the way to systemically prevent issues like the current gaps in achievement that fall along racial and socioeconomic lines.

Nicole Chiu-Wang declares run for Palo Alto school board, incumbent Ken Dauber won't seek reelection

In her first run for public office, Chiu-Wang focuses on issues of equity and student wellbeing