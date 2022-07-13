First Congregational Church moves ahead with safe-parking program for homeless residents

The First Congregational Church of Palo Alto is poised to welcome unhoused individuals to its parking lot after securing the city's tentative approval for a "safe-parking" program at its Louis Road lot on July 6.
But as church officials unveiled the proposed program to more than 70 neighborhood residents at a Tuesday community meeting, they were greeted with a mixed reaction and questions about whether the program would create a safety hazard for the neighborhood.
For Associate Pastor Eileen Altman, the safe-parking program is a natural outgrowth of the congregation's history of providing services to those in need. The church, which was founded just before the San Francisco earthquake in 1906, provided relief to victims of the earthquake, she said. It also was a founding member of Hotel de Zink, a homeless shelter that local congregations operate on a rotating basis.
"This is just who we are. This is a commitment that we have as a congregation," Altman said at the Tuesday meeting, which was conducted over Zoom. "We have a very large facility, we have a parking lot that is big and comfortable, and we feel this is a way we can offer hospitality to folks that we know are already parking in the neighborhoods of our community. There are many folks who sleep in their cars every night in Palo Alto."
The church at 1985 Louis Road is poised to become the third congregation in Palo Alto to host a "safe-parking" program, which provides overnight parking and social services for unhoused individuals who live in vehicles. The city issued its tentative approval on July 6 to allow four parking spaces to be used for the program, though residents can still appeal the decision and force a City Council hearing.
Highway Community Church was the first to launch such a program, with space for four vehicles, after the city approved its application in March 2021. The Unitarian Universalist Church of Palo Alto followed suit last year, when it overcame initial resistance from area residents and got the green light in May 2021. It also accommodates up to four vehicles.
In addition to the nascent church programs, Palo Alto runs a larger, 12-vehicle safe-parking program in partnership at a city-owned lot at 2000 Geng Road, near the Baylands Athletic Center. It launched in February 2021.
Early results from programs in Palo Alto and elsewhere in the county have shown some promise. According to Move Mountain View, which administers the programs with Santa Clara County funding, about 43% of the participants in its programs moved on to more stable housing, which could mean a below-market-rate apartment, moving in with a relative or finding housing in another city or region.
"We feel very, very good about that, considering we are a small organization," Amber Stime, director of Move Mountain View, said at the Tuesday meeting. "And with the housing shortage and COVID, I think we've done a remarkable job in being able to host our individuals."
Even for those that don't find a stable solution through the safe-parking program, the short-term benefits can be significant. Participants don't have to worry about their safety when they go to sleep at night, and they don't have to spend their days thinking about where to park their vehicles. The safe-parking lots are monitored and each has a bathroom facility and a washing station.
"That means their minds are free enough to go on to the next thing," Stime said. "I've seen that happen again and again. That's a testimony to safe parking. Just as we want to be safe, so do vehicle dwellers and so do people who are homeless."
In some cases, the new programs had failed get off the ground. Unity Palo Alto Spiritual Center, a congregation at 3391 Middlefield Road, applied for a program in June 2020, but ultimately withdrew its application despite receiving a tentative approval. Peninsula Bible Church, which is located at 3505 Middlefield Road, also had received the city's tentative approval but has since put its application on hold.
Unitarian Universalist Church went through months of negotiations with its neighbors at Stevenson House, a senior housing complex, who were preparing to appeal its application before dropping their challenge just before the council hearing. Critics said they were concerned about potential criminal conduct by program users and demanded that Move Mountain View conduct criminal background checks on participants.
Some residents who live around First Congregational Church brought similar concerns to Tuesday's meeting. One attendee asked what would happen if a participant "attacks, injures or murders a local citizen while parking in the lot." Another suggested that the program is "halted until the community can have a robust discussion." Others requested more information about appealing the city's approval of the safe-parking program.
Michelle Covert, housing and homeless concerns coordinator at Santa Clara County, said that over five years of operations, the program has not had a single incident that resulted in significant danger toward staff members, neighbors or program participants.
She also noted that the locations in Mountain View are far larger than what's proposed in Palo Alto. The Mountain View program includes a 29-space lot at Shoreline Amphitheatre and a 43-space lot on Evelyn Avenue. The largest complaint she has heard from Mountain View is about not having enough parking lots for businesses because a parking lot is now being used for the safe-parking program.
"We have not had any indications of unsafe action toward any neighbor or community member and we'll try to continue that as this very small location," Colvert said.
Most people who are engaged in criminal activities tend to remain "very much under the radar," she said. "They don't reach out to social services to try to get assistance."
Most of the participants in Palo Alto programs tend to be seniors who grew up in the community and can no longer afford to live in the city, Covert said. Those participating need to show a "connection to the community," which could mean that they had lived in the area prior to homelessness, have kids in school in the area or have current or prior employment in the area.
And despite initial community opposition to the safe-parking program at Unitarian Universalist Church, the city has not received a single complaint about the program since it was implemented, according to Emily Foley, associate planner with the city of Palo Alto who's in charge of the safe-parking programs.
The four spaces designated for the First Congregational Church safe-parking program would be located behind the social hall and classroom building, which stands at the rear of the church's main lot off Louis Road. A portable restroom would be stationed next to these spaces.
Altman said the church has agreed to set the hours for the safe parking program at 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. so that the vehicle dwellers will not be there when the preschool is in session and children are present.
Altman acknowledged at the end of the meeting that some area residents are concerned about safety and security. That said, she said the church feels "confident in the experience that Move Mountain View brings to this work and are committed to supporting and working with them" to make sure both the vehicle dwellers and the neighborhood residents feel safe.
"We recognize that there is anxiety about that change. … We're not unaware that there is some worry," Altman said.
Comments
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
19 hours ago
19 hours ago
Whereas I am not concerned about the program itself, I do wonder about this particular location over some of the others which are either not in residential neighborhoods or have a better entrance/exit system into the parking lot. I see problems with this parking lot since it is completely open to the street. Unless of course there is something more that I am not seeing from driving by the parking lot on Louis.
Is there some type of system whereby anyone can't just drive in and park?
Los Altos
18 hours ago
18 hours ago
It would be far easier (and possibly safer for all parties concerned) if transient vehicles were allowed to park in shopping center lots after hours and required to move one hour prior to store openings.
Leland Manor/Garland Drive
17 hours ago
17 hours ago
The Proposed parking spots are in the lot behind the social hall building and are not viewable from Louis Rd. They picked a very private area not even noticeable by anybody who would drive by on Embarcadero.
Mountain View
17 hours ago
17 hours ago
I know the lot monitor has the license plates of the registered participants. If unregistered participants are in the lot, that would be noticed right away and reported by the lot monitor.
In the absence of a safe parking program, there might be cars using the lot and never noticed. Safe Parking means greater supervision of that lot.
Leland Manor/Garland Drive
17 hours ago
17 hours ago
Bystander: The photo with the article is not the lot that will be used. I can see where some confusion could have arisen. The lot behind is comparatively small and mostly not viewable from any street. The church made a very thoughtful decision in selecting the spaces.
Crescent Park
16 hours ago
16 hours ago
I live not to far from church and am in full support of this.
Palo Alto Weekly staff writer
16 hours ago
16 hours ago
@Spectator. Sorry for the confusion. I added some information to the story about the exact location of the proposed spaces, which would be behind the building featured in the photo. I also added diagram that was shown at Tuesday's meeting, which shows where the spaces would be located.
Charleston Meadows
16 hours ago
16 hours ago
The escalating sale prices and assessed valuation of prime Palo Alto residential real estate does not justify accommodating the transient population.
They do not pay property taxes nor do they contribute to the betterment of the Palo Alto community.
Meadow Park
16 hours ago
16 hours ago
First Congo is doing the right thing. I understand the neighborhood's concerns regarding safety, but we are only talking four cars a night, not forty.
Being priced out of local housing is a crime, but it does not mean that those priced out are criminals.
Actual criminals are far less likely to avail themselves of social services. Why would they attract attention to themselves?
Duveneck/St. Francis
15 hours ago
15 hours ago
Hello…
‘Blunt force victim named,’ Palo Alto Daily Post, Friday, July 8, 2022, p. 4:
This was in Mountain View at sanctioned “parking lot used by people living in their RVs…the coroner hasn’t ruled whether the death was an accident or a homicide.”
Plenty scary, in my book.
Community Center
15 hours ago
15 hours ago
It's disappointing that these organizations refuse to screen participants to ensure they have not committed violent crimes in the past. Also, I heard first hand reports of problems with previous safe parking programs. I think they are painting a very rosy picture relative to reality and there will be negative impacts on surrounding neighbors. Also, these programs need onsite supervision to help ensure the safety of the participants and neighbors.
Triple El
14 hours ago
14 hours ago
The information presented here is one-sided. The meeting last night was some sort of an infomercial, rather than an actual neighborhood discussion. Many neighbors who had good questions were ignored and even silenced - some complained that their written questions were being edited real-time.
What needs to be said, is that even vehicle dwellers who have criminal records as pedophiles, drug dealers, assault, robbery, cannot be turned away from the program, as stated by the Palo Alto Planning Department. There are schools in the area and this is clearly a major concern. And what about the safe biking routes to school?
The vehicle dwellers will be exempt from environmental regulations and will be allowed to idle their vehicles without restrictions. The program organizers are trying to say that this will be rare, which is not true: temperatures routinely fall beneath 45 degrees at night in the winter and routinely rise above 85 degrees in the summer.
The location chosen may be not visible from the street, but has other serious drawbacks. It is literally in the face of residents who share fences with the church. Idling vehicles will blow exhaust toward those residences, in which at least 5 children live and one of those children has asthma. Even if rare, it is truly heartless to expose children (and adults for that matter) to toxic fumes, not to mention the noise of 4 simultaneously idling vehicles at night.
The Church has been asked repeatedly to move the parking spots to the Louis side, where these parking spots can be placed still in areas of low visibility, but also further away from residential structures. The church refuses, quoting obviously unconvincing arguments and demonstrating little to no consideration for their existing neighbors. The church authorities glibly say they are open to dialogue, but do not listen.
Duveneck/St. Francis
14 hours ago
14 hours ago
I have noticed a persistent misconception that participants are not screened. In fact, they are screened face-to-face by well trained, licensed clinical social workers, they give their car registration and license plate information to Move MV who can share it with PAPD, and they are monitored by private security guards and PAPD on a regular basis. The presence of this program, with its screening and monitoring, makes the whole neighborhood safer. Thank you to the folks at First Congregational Church for living their values, and providing this service to people who really need it.
Triple El
14 hours ago
14 hours ago
The location of the parking is very close to resident’s house. Hedges only block couple houses. If you stand on the parking lot, you can actually see someone’s window and backyard.
Duveneck/St. Francis
14 hours ago
14 hours ago
@LindaPA.
The lack of background checks is not a misconception. The Palo Alto Planning Department has stated so officially. I hope you are not accusing them of deliberate misinformation.
Duveneck School
14 hours ago
14 hours ago
@Linda: At the meeting, they claimed there is a law against criminal background checks for those applying for housing. It’s naive to believe that everyone is truthful in everything they say.
Midtown
13 hours ago
13 hours ago
Very disappointing comments. Especially the one by Liu Wen. So the fact that we have "escalating home prices" means we should refuse to help unhoused people? The churches that have expressed a desire to share some of their space with the "least among us" are demonstrating what religion is all about.
Mountain View
12 hours ago
12 hours ago
"The churches that have expressed a desire to share some of their space with the "least among us" are demonstrating what religion is all about."
Ideally, ALL of the churches in Palo Alto should be offering some form of sanctuary for the homeless population based upon the size of their indoor and outdoor facilities.
Most of them are not which says a lot about the true Christian spirit of organized religion.
Duveneck/St. Francis
12 hours ago
12 hours ago
I'm not familiar with this particular location but the lack of background checks mentioned before is the result of the California Housing First Law (SB1380). It prohibits homeless programs from running background checks or credit checks on candidates for housing.
The unfortunate side-effect on safe parking programs like this one is that a convicted felon or sex offender could end up parked in front of a preschool or daycare. Churches often host these, obviously.
Megan's Law doesn't apply since the person has no permanent address.
JLS Middle School
12 hours ago
12 hours ago
Liu Wen's comment is beyond the pale. People don't travel from, let's say ... South Dakota ... in their ramshackle car to go upscale here in Palo Alto. People usually become homeless where they were displaced. And despite Palo Alto's landlord-tenant's rights laws, there seem to be no teeth in them. This is coming from my personal experience. So if a person ends up displaced in an area like Palo Alto, there's no relocation bus that picks them up and whisks them to their new abode. The reasons for homelessness are myriad, and not all (I'd even say not most) are due to criminal history or substance abuse. Most homeless people came from stable families. And ALL of them are worthy of dignity. I just wish there were more entities like the churches who are reaching out to people in need, and fewer people who think the smell of homelessness will drive down their property value.
Duveneck/St. Francis
11 hours ago
11 hours ago
Again, people (anonymous posters) are misconstruing how the program runs. While it is true that there isn't something called a "background check" run on people (and that's a vague, catch-all term that encompasses many different kinds of specific checks, some easier and some harder to run, with varying amounts of useful information returned), there are screening protocols. They're just not called "background checks." People are NOT just driving up on their own and deciding to park there for the night. They have to be interviewed, submit their identification, and then be approved for the program. They are assigned to a specific parking spot on the site, and the police and security guards know exactly which car with which license plate must be parked in which spot each night. Cars that aren't supposed to be there are removed. There is robust screening. It's just not called a "background check."
Duveneck/St. Francis
11 hours ago
11 hours ago
@LindaPA
Rachael Tanner, Assistant Director in the city Planning Department made it very clear at a Unity Church neighborhood meeting on the same topic that program participants can not be turned away from the program even if they are convicted criminals.
So this means that even if they admit having criminal records, the screening procedures you are referring to will not protect the neighbors.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
11 hours ago
11 hours ago
@LindaPA: Seems like you are an anonymous poster too. Unless you can promise that they are senior citizens too weak to commit any crimes, how can we feel safe sending our children to walk past that area alone?
Triple El
10 hours ago
10 hours ago
@LindaPA: As someone who has attended two zoom meetings and listened to other available recordings for the safe parking program, your characterization of the background checks as "robust" is a complete exaggeration.
The program representatives talked about asking a few softball questions. Their cagey answers to our questions were downright alarming. No specifics were provided about the screening questions, certainly not to the level you suggest.
What they can't do (apparently by some law) are official criminal background checks.
I live in the neighborhood directly behind the Church and don't know any any of our neighbors who have adopted your rosy attitude about this.
Greenmeadow
9 hours ago
9 hours ago
4 parking spots. 4.
The push back against 4 spots is astounding.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Thanks for those who pointed out that the area was not the parking lot in front and also for changing the article to show that. I had hoped this was the case.
Triple El
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
From the article: Altman said the church has agreed to set the hours for the safe parking program at 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. so that the vehicle dwellers will not be there when the preschool is in session and children are present.
But last night another church representative said that they do not want to put the parking spots on Louis road, because there will be overlap with the preschool children in the morning. Clearly this is a contradiction and not a convincing argument as to why the church is refusing to put the parking spots away from the residents. If they work with the residents and put the parking spots on the Louis side, they will get less pushback.