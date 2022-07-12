News

Police investigate robbery attempt at Palo Alto Transit Center

Early-morning incident involved man who allegedly previously robbed victim at another location outside city

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 12, 2022, 9:59 am
Palo Alto police are investigating an attempted robbery that took place at the Palo Alto Transit Center on July 10, 2022. Embarcadero Media file photo by Veronica Weber.

A man who attempted to rob another man at the Palo Alto Transit Center on University Avenue on Sunday morning is at large, police said.

The robbery attempt occurred just before 4 a.m. on July 10. The victim, a man in his 60s, was not physically harmed, police said in a press release.

Police dispatchers received a call at about 3:45 a.m. from the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office reporting that a robbery had occurred about 10 minutes earlier at the transit center at 95 University Ave. Arriving officers learned that a man rode up to the victim on a black bicycle near the bus turnaround.

The man demanded money from the victim and threatened to harm him. The victim didn't comply with the man's demands and began to yell for help. The man rode away south through the transit center, he told police.

The victim described the man as a Hispanic man of unknown age and about 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He had a heavy-set build, weighing 250 to 300 pounds. He wore a gray, hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a face covering.

The victim said the same person allegedly robbed him at another bus stop along Lawrence Expressway about five months ago. At that time, the man was armed with a knife and took cash from him, he told police.

Detectives are actively investigating this case, including to see if there is any possible connection to a July 8 strong-arm robbery, despite a different suspect description. In that incident, a man pushed a 16-year-old cyclist off her bicycle, stole her cellphone and debit card and ran away, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Palo Alto Police Department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voice mail to 650-383-8984.

The Palo Alto Transit Center is located at 95 University Ave.

Sue Dremann is a veteran journalist who joined the Palo Alto Weekly in 2001. She is a breaking news and general assignment reporter who also covers the regional environmental, health and crime beats. Read more >>

