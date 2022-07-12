Police investigate robbery attempt at Palo Alto Transit Center

A man who attempted to rob another man at the Palo Alto Transit Center on University Avenue on Sunday morning is at large, police said.

The robbery attempt occurred just before 4 a.m. on July 10. The victim, a man in his 60s, was not physically harmed, police said in a press release.

Police dispatchers received a call at about 3:45 a.m. from the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office reporting that a robbery had occurred about 10 minutes earlier at the transit center at 95 University Ave. Arriving officers learned that a man rode up to the victim on a black bicycle near the bus turnaround.

The man demanded money from the victim and threatened to harm him. The victim didn't comply with the man's demands and began to yell for help. The man rode away south through the transit center, he told police.

The victim described the man as a Hispanic man of unknown age and about 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He had a heavy-set build, weighing 250 to 300 pounds. He wore a gray, hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a face covering.