Power restored to most Stanford facilities impacted by outage

Service was disrupted for several hours

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

A bicyclist passes by Green Library at Stanford University on June 7, 2019. The library was among the campus facilities affected by a power outage on July 12, 2022. Embarcadero Media file photo by Sinead Chang.

Power is back for a majority of facilities on Stanford University's main campus that were impacted by an outage on Tuesday.

The outage was announced just before 7 a.m. on Stanford's Emergency Information webpage. About 40 facilities were affected, including the Hoover Institution, Bing Concert Hall, Fire & Police office, Frost Amphitheater and the Housing and Dining Services' main office, in addition to various sports facilities. Some impacted buildings were powered by generators. A full list of affected facilities can be found at emergency.stanford.edu.

Student residences were not believed to be impacted by the outage, according to the university. The service disruption does not appear to be tied to another recent PG&E outage on campus.

The university shared location or schedule changes to people who planned to go to campus for classes, conferences and campus in the affected buildings as needed.

As of 2:36 p.m., power was restored to a majority of the buildings affected by the outage. Stanford staff found and isolated the fault within the campus' power system to a line that feeds into Green Library East and the neighboring Coupa Cafe, which are the only two facilities that remain without power. University staff are working to repair the affected line and bring service back to the two facilities.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

