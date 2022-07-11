News

Silicon Valley Bank plans to open Cal. Ave. branch

Bank would move into building that was vacated in February by Bank of the West

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Jul 11, 2022, 4:38 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Bank of the West on California Avenue in Palo Alto on Nov. 3, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The building on California Avenue that until recently served as a branch of Bank of the West is slated to receive a major facelift, a colorful new mural and a new tenant: Silicon Valley Bank.

Last month, the city received a proposal from the building owner, Redwood City-based Arton Investment, to replace the building's stucco façade and remove the "breeze block" elements that have long served as the defining feature of the bank's front entrance. The decorative blocks will be replaced with metal panels and a solar-shading louver system that the applicant says would improve the building's energy performance and improve its aesthetic.

A conceptual drawing submitted by Silicon Valley Bank shows the location of the proposed mural. Rendering courtesy city of Palo Alto

For visitors to California Avenue, the most visible change will be a large mural on the side of the building. The applicant plans to work with the Public Art Commission to come up with the proper design and to make sure that the new artwork is consistent with the city's aspiration for the commercial strip.

"The intention for the mural on site is to provide the community with a vibrant and creative piece of public art," applicant Kevin Lieberman, wrote to the city. "The design team and client will work with a local muralist to design a large scale mural on the building that will contribute to the local art on California Avenue."

The building at 414 California Ave. has been vacant since Bank of the West left in February. Because it will retain its "bank or financial service use," Silicon Valley Bank will not require any zone changes or exemptions from the city to make the move to California Avenue.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Founded by Roger Smith, a local resident and community volunteer, Silicon Valley Bank has 20 locations throughout California, according to the bank's website.

The application comes at a time of transition for California Avenue, which was closed to car traffic during the pandemic and is about to undergo a multiyear planning process aimed at further enhancing its aesthetics. The City Council voted earlier this year to keep the street car-free at least until December 2023 and to adopt new design standards to replace existing tents with more permanent dining areas.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Gennady Sheyner covers the City Hall beat in Palo Alto as well as regional politics, with a special focus on housing and transportation. Before joining the Palo Alto Weekly/PaloAltoOnline.com in 2008, he covered breaking news and local politics for the Waterbury Republican-American, a daily newspaper in Connecticut. Read more >>

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Silicon Valley Bank plans to open Cal. Ave. branch

Bank would move into building that was vacated in February by Bank of the West

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Jul 11, 2022, 4:38 pm

The building on California Avenue that until recently served as a branch of Bank of the West is slated to receive a major facelift, a colorful new mural and a new tenant: Silicon Valley Bank.

Last month, the city received a proposal from the building owner, Redwood City-based Arton Investment, to replace the building's stucco façade and remove the "breeze block" elements that have long served as the defining feature of the bank's front entrance. The decorative blocks will be replaced with metal panels and a solar-shading louver system that the applicant says would improve the building's energy performance and improve its aesthetic.

For visitors to California Avenue, the most visible change will be a large mural on the side of the building. The applicant plans to work with the Public Art Commission to come up with the proper design and to make sure that the new artwork is consistent with the city's aspiration for the commercial strip.

"The intention for the mural on site is to provide the community with a vibrant and creative piece of public art," applicant Kevin Lieberman, wrote to the city. "The design team and client will work with a local muralist to design a large scale mural on the building that will contribute to the local art on California Avenue."

The building at 414 California Ave. has been vacant since Bank of the West left in February. Because it will retain its "bank or financial service use," Silicon Valley Bank will not require any zone changes or exemptions from the city to make the move to California Avenue.

Founded by Roger Smith, a local resident and community volunteer, Silicon Valley Bank has 20 locations throughout California, according to the bank's website.

The application comes at a time of transition for California Avenue, which was closed to car traffic during the pandemic and is about to undergo a multiyear planning process aimed at further enhancing its aesthetics. The City Council voted earlier this year to keep the street car-free at least until December 2023 and to adopt new design standards to replace existing tents with more permanent dining areas.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.