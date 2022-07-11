Developer proposes to replace Creekside Inn with apartments

The Creekside Inn on El Camino Real could be demolished and replaced with two, six-story buildings with a total of 382 apartments under a redevelopment plan that the property owner submitted to the city last month.
If approved, the project known as "The Residences at Matadero Creek," would be the largest to date to take advantage of a new zoning process known as "planned home zoning," which lets residential developers negotiate zoning exceptions in exchange for a provision of housing. The property owner, SF Creekside LLC, is requesting exemptions from Palo Alto's height and density regulations, as well as a reduction or elimination of impact fees that a developer would typically have to pay.
As a "planned home zoning" project that requires a zone change to proceed, the new proposal gives the City Council wide discretion when it comes to requesting revisions or denying the application. The council will hold a pre-screening hearing on the project to offer its initial comments and help the applicant determine whether to submit a formal application.
To date, most of the developers who have requested such a zone change ultimately have opted not to proceed after the initial council hearing. In some cases, such as the 290-apartment complex that a developer had proposed for 3997 Fabian Way, council members argued that the project was too big and did not offer enough below-market-rate units. A much smaller project, which called for 24 apartments in College Terrace, was rejected after the council agreed that the zoning process should never apply in areas zoned for single-family homes.
Ted O'Hanlon, the consultant representing SF Creekside LLC, is hoping for better luck with the new proposal, which would be located at 3390, 3400 and 3490 El Camino Real. In a letter he submitted last month as part of the application, he argued that the location is perfect for an apartment project, particularly since it involves rezoning a commercial area for residential use — a key strategy that the council is employing to meet a state mandate for new housing. The developer is also proposing to create a meandering path with seating areas that would be open to the public along Matadero Creek, which runs diagonally across the property.
The development, O'Hanlon wrote, "proposes a unified and coherent design that creates a sense of order and a desirable environment for occupants, visitors and the community."
He also acknowledged in the letter that almost none of the projects that the council had previously considered through the "planned home zoning" process had moved forward.
"The City has learned from and continues to learn from these applications. However, it is time to do more than learn — the Council needs to encourage formal applications to come forward that include the necessary modifications to see the actual development of housing in Palo Alto," O'Hanlon wrote.
In this case, the modifications include exceeding the city's 50-foot height limit to allow the two 64-foot-tall buildings. The city would also need to allow a floor-area-ratio of 2.49, whereas the current zoning allows zoning between 0.5 and 2.0. And it would have to allow the developer to build at a density of 106 dwellings per acre. Typically, the city allows residential developments at a maximum of 40 dwellings per acre at its most dense multi-family zoning district, RM-40.
The council has, however, made some exceptions in recent past. O'Hanlon notes that the Wilton Court project at 3703 El Camino Real has a density of 128 dwellings per acre and the Alta Locale project on the corner of El Camino and Page Mill Road was developed at 127 units per acre.
Unlike Wilton Court, the Creekside Inn project would not be dedicated exclusively to affordable housing. According to the application, 76 of the dwellings would be designated for residents in the "moderate" income category: those making between 80% and 120% of area median income. The rest would be offered at market rate.
The two buildings would have 44 studios, 243 one-bedroom apartments, 86 two-bedroom apartments and nine three-bedroom apartments, according to the application.
O'Hanlon had also requested that the city waive some of the impact fees that developers are normally required to pay, including the park impact fee of $42,468 per unit. Given the high number of units in the proposed development, this fee would add up to $16.2 million. The developer would also have to pay about $7 million in housing impact fees, according to the application, notwithstanding the fact that it's providing housing.
"These are preliminary fee estimates, but they illustrate the magnitude of fees that are likely to be imposed on a project of this scale and that would make the provision of housing on-site infeasible," O'Hanlon wrote. "Therefore, as part of the PHZ rezoning ordinance, Oxford is proposing the Council support reducing or eliminating certain fees based on project considerations such as the provision of affordable housing or publicly accessible open space."
That is way too many units for such a small area. Matadero Ave is already impacted on school days and where are all the children living in these new apartments going to go to school?
If the city doesn't allow such huge projects in other parts of Palo Alto, they certainly shouldn't accept one this big in Barron Park.
What about Driftwood Market? Are you going to throw that way too?
As long as Driftwood can find a way to survive, be a part of it.
Another ugly building with no charm that's mostly market rate just in time for big tech's hiring freezes. Instead of getting a density fee exemption, they should quadruple the fees.
It’s hard to support this project since no affordable housing is included. I see nothing about parking for this many people. Are the developers assuming that people will walk to the train station, use the buses that run along El Camino Real, use Uber, or use Marguerite if they work at Stanford? I hope they pay for our parks, even if less than the normal fee. Our parks need financing.
No exceptions to existing height limitations please. Do we want to be like Mountain View where tall buildings block the view of our beloved Santa Cruz Mountains so that the name "Mountain View" has no meaning any more?
The property now has beautiful landscaping and gardens.... sure, go ahead and ruin it like everything else.
"As a "planned home zoning" project that requires a zone change to proceed, the new proposal gives the City Council wide discretion when it comes to requesting revisions or denying the application. The council will hold a pre-screening hearing on the project to offer its initial comments and help the applicant determine whether to submit a formal application.
"To date, most of the developers who have requested such a zone change ultimately have opted not to proceed after the initial council hearing."
Oops! Given the "too many cooks" planning paralysis going on in Palo Alto, this does NOT sound like a highly auspicious start to such a huge and contentious project as this.
I have no great love for the height limit, but this project really has no excuse for breaking it. The design has no redeeming qualities and there are NO BMR units, just "moderate income". They should go back to the drawing board, literally.
64 Foot tall buildings abutting a residential neighborhood??? Reduced impact fees for developers??? Let's just say NO!
Project is an overeach.
Too tall.
Too close to the street.
Too dense.
Insufficent parking.
Not in keeping with the neighborhood aesthetic.
Insufficent green space.
Looks like an industrial building...not residential.
The answer is not "no" to housing...but this project is not appropriate as presented.
Council should provide constructive feedback and send the developer back to the architect for a more suitable design.
Note to developer...Creekside Deli is beloved by many in Palo Alto...please respect this.
The residents of Barron Park and Ventura should have a say in this proposed development but Palo Alto residents in other neighborhoods should stay out of it and mind their own business as this project is absolutely none of their business nor will it directly impact their daily lives geographically
Barron Park could use a facelift as the area along ECR is deplorable and reminiscent of ECR in Sunnyvale and Santa Clara.
A very necessary project. All these hotels on El Camino are usually empty and are obsolete with significantly reduced business travel.
There are many complaints about parking, but I don't see it listed. Are people just assuming that parking will be insufficient? Enough parking must be provided.
As far as height is concerned, El Camino already has 65-70ft buildings on the Mountain View, the difference is not noticeable.
It takes more effort than it should, but you can find these proposals online. Start at Web Link . Enter the address. Click the marker that appears on the map. Click the "More Details" button on the "Planning" sidebar that appears. Click the "Record Info" dropdown menu, then on the "Attachments" menu item. A bunch of PDF files will be listed in a dialog box, and you select one to download it. I don't see any way to generate a direct link to the PDF files or I'd post it here.
For this project, the info page is Web Link and the summary plan is in the file "C1_3400 El Camino_PLAN.pdf".
It looks to me like there's enough parking to meet the standard zoning requirements, so that particular issue should be OK.
@ Gabe Klein. With regard to your comment:
"Palo Alto residents in other neighborhoods should stay out of it and mind their own business as this project is absolutely none of their business nor will it directly impact their daily lives geographically"
You may not understand that what happens in one Palo Alto neighborhood can be rubberstamped into another Palo Alto neighborhood.
Historically the Palo Alto City Council leans heavily on precedent when making decisions. For this reason it is absolutely necessary to comment on projects that do not fit a particular neighborhood so that the same mistakes are not made closer to home.
Response to Gabriel Klein: it makes sense to me that Palo Altans from neighborhoods other than Barron Park and Ventura have an interest in this project. What happens in one Palo Alto neighborhood may not immediately or directly impact other neighborhoods, but what is allowed sets a precedent and that can be very impactful.
For instance, Castilleja recently won approval for a significant variance. Signal to developers: ask and ye may receive. This particular project will likely be scrutinized by people all over town. My question about it is this: is the housing inventory that it promises the inventory that is needed? It doesn't make much sense to build BIG dwellings that are likely to suffer high vacancy rates for a long period of time. That hurts more than it helps.
Moderate priced apartments are greatly needed. Makes sense to be on El Camino Real.
Everything in Palo Alto doesn’t need to be taxpayer subsidized! Why should certain people get subsidized housing? Who picks, manages the bureaucracy. Then it becomes an incentive for people to limit their income to qualify. There are numerous locations one can reside. One is not entitled to live in Palo Alto.
City should invite comments from residential neighborhoods behind the project, of course.
The article’s interactive map showing proposed projects seems to be missing the 75-unit condo proposal for 800 San Antonio.
"Moderate priced apartments are greatly needed"
What makes you think these will be moderately priced when most are market rate?
To be highly critical and disrespectful as usual, I'll make a Most Humble comment on "The Residences at Matadero Creek". It is neither a "residence" nor "residences". That is public relations lies spouted from bottom feeding, money grubbing developers and real estate agents, whose ethics --- well, I can't be honest without being being vile and obscene.
When I was in grad school at UIUC in Illinois, I had a brief girlfriend whose father was a prison guard at Stateville Prison in Joliet, IL. Stateville was Illinois' prison for "the worst of the worst" prisoners, just like Pelican Bay in CA.
When I look at "The Residences at Matadero Creek", the monstrous complex reminds me of one of the prison blocks at Joliet's brutally ugly Stateville Prison. Sure, it has softer kinder corners and large plate glass windows. But the intent is still the same. Confine as many ignorant people into as small an area as possible. The only thing missing are the guards, the prison bars, the vicious dogs, and the three-layered barbed wire electrified fences.
Don't things like that belong in Chico or Pelican Bay?
If you read the attachments that Allen Akin linked to (thanks Alan) you note
1) that the project includes 76 BMR units affordable to residents earning between 80% and 120% of the county median income
2) that moderate income BMR units had the poorest success rate during the past 7 years
3) that Palo Alto has a very large market-rate housing goal in the coming years (it is over 2,600 units
This project follows the example of the 2850 W Bayshore project that was approved 7-0 by the current council in
a) providing 20% BMR units for the missing middle and
b) replacing a commercial use with housing
The project would supply roughly 1/8 of our entire market rate allocation in a single project.
I hope the project is approved
I think dense housing along El Camino makes tons of sense. We need more housing. People need to propose feasible projects instead of just shooting down every project that ever gets proposed.
The interactive map doesn't include two recent proposals
4345 El Camino, currently the Country Inn motel
to be replaced by a 55 unit, five story condo
4333, 4335 El Camino
currently the piano store and a spa
to be replaced by a combination of six townhouses and six ADUs
The proposed plans were submitted the end of June with a request for prescreening by the City Council