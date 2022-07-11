News

Bay Area CEO charged with murder of woman in Mountain View 30 years ago

Breakthrough in 1992 killing of Laurie Houts came from new developments in forensic technology

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Thirty years after a woman was strangled to death in Mountain View, a Bay Area tech CEO has now been charged for her murder.

John Kevin Woodward, 58, the president and CEO of Readytech, was arrested last Saturday at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York after arriving from Amsterdam and charged with the strangulation murder of his roommate's girlfriend in Mountain View in 1992, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office. Woodward will be arraigned when he gets back to Santa Clara County in the company of Mountain View detectives, and faces life in prison if convicted.

Laurie Houts. Courtesy Mountain View Police Department.

Woodward was tried twice unsuccessfully in the late 1990s for the murder of Laurie Houts, a 25-year-old computer engineer, according to the DA's office.

"The case was dismissed by a judge for insufficient evidence after a jury could not reach a verdict following the second trial," a statement said. "Woodward moved to the Netherlands after the case was dismissed. He is currently being held without bail in New York while he awaits extradition to California."

Houts was found dead in her car on Sept. 5, 1992, in the 1300 clock of Crittenden Lane in Mountain View after being strangled with a rope. Woodward quickly became the prime suspect for the murder, as he was "openly jealous of Ms. Houts, having developed an unrequited romantic attachment to his roommate, her boyfriend," and he had no alibi.

"When the boyfriend asked Woodward if he killed her, as police listened, he asked what the investigators knew," the statement said. "Although Woodward's fingerprints were located on the outside of Houts' car, investigators in 1992 were never able to show he was inside the vehicle."

But last year, thanks to new developments in forensic technology, the Santa Clara County Crime Lab and the Mountain View Police Department were able to link Woodward to the rope found around Houts' neck.

According to a statement from the Mountain View Police Department, detectives began to reexamine Houts' case in late 2020. Items from the investigation were resubmitted to the Santa Clara County Crime Lab for analysis and DNA samples collected from evidence at the scene came back matching Woodward's DNA.

"This new information, coupled with evidence that pointed to Woodward as the primary suspect gathered during the original investigation, led the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office to issue a warrant for Woodward's arrest for murder," the statement said.

Houts' family said in a statement that they are hopeful justice "can finally be served for Laurie" and expressed appreciation for the law enforcement agencies' work on the case.

"Laurie Anne Houts was a beloved family member and friend to many," the family said in the statement. "Although she was only 5 feet tall, she had a huge heart and her humor and spunk were endearing to all. The way Laurie lived and treated people was a stunning example of what was right in the world."

To keep her memory alive, her family created the Laurie Houts Memorial Girls Athletics Scholarship, which supports graduating female seniors who have been involved in sports all four years and plan to get a degree within a STEM discipline.

Rosen thanked the U.S. Department of Justice and the Dutch Ministry of Justice and Security for their swift action: "In less than 24 hours, Dutch authorities in coordination with DOJ obtained a warrant for the search of Woodward's home and business in the Netherlands and seized multiple computers and USB drives," according to the DA's office.

"I want Ms. Houts' family and friends to know that we never gave up on her," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in the statement. "Neither time nor distance will stop us from finding out the truth and seeking justice."

Comments

Jennifer
Registered user
another community
9 hours ago
Jennifer, another community
Registered user
9 hours ago

With two hung juries, he should've been in prison 30 years ago. I hope he's finally convicted.

Mondoman
Registered user
Green Acres
4 hours ago
Mondoman, Green Acres
Registered user
4 hours ago

Thanks for mentioning the scholarship in your story -- it seems like a good memorial for Ms. Houts.

