Palo Alto police investigating strong-arm robbery of 16-year-old cyclist

Police in Palo Alto are investigating a strong-armed robbery after a juvenile was robbed of her cellphone and debit card on Friday afternoon, July 8.

The robbery occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Embarcadero Road near the intersection of El Camino Real, according to a press release from the Palo Alto Police Department.

Police said a male suspect pushed the 16-year-old off her bicycle, stole her cellphone case and ran away.

The victim fell into some bushes was not injured.

The cellphone was later found in the roadway by a passerby in the area of Galvez Street at Nelson Road.